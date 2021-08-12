During my recent Zoom interview with Katerina Stoykova, founder and publisher of Accents Publishing, she asked me the following question, one I wasn’t expecting: “As a writing coach, what is the one piece of advice you always give your clients?”

Chris Helvey

After considering a few seconds, I answered that I always advised them to read first, write second, for in that way they can determine what works for them and what doesn’t. That is, some of us will prefer more dialogue, other will favor lots of action, enhanced landscape description, greater introspection, or any one of a thousand other elements (think comedy, violence, sex, fantasy, etc.).

Now, a few weeks later, I still stand by my answer. However, during a Zoom Book Launch for Brian Daldorph’s new collection of poems, "Kansas Poems" (Meadowlark Press), I heard Brian respond to a similar question in words that profoundly impacted me, and could well serve as a fine alternative answer to Stoykova’s thoughtful question. More importantly, I feel they provided me with an insightful, fresh way of looking at life, as a writer, and as an individual. I thought you might find his view of interest, so I’ll paraphrase and share.

Essentially what Daldorph, who in addition to being a wonderful poet, is a University of Kansas professor — so think of him as our teacher today — said was we each see the world in our own, special way, and that as writers we should try to reflect those visions in our stories and poems. 

Therefore, it seems to me if writers look at their writing, or readers their lives, in that way it allows them great freedom to tell their stories/poems in the way they want to — that is to craft their visions in their own words, without worrying about how a certain editor, agent, publisher, etc. views the world. For if each individual/writer views the world differently — and I think we must, at least to some degree — then no two stories or poems will ever be same, and we would be foolish to slavishly imitate another writer. To further emphasize the point, I would suggest that each reader also has a unique vision of the world and should strive to reflect that vision in their own words and deeds. 

Adopting such a philosophy frees all of us to write and speak our own words, phrases, lines, sentences, as we share our own vision(s) with the world. We can truly be ourselves, both in our lives and in our writing. Our writings and lifestyle choices don’t have to please our parents, spouse, friends, or anyone else. We can write, and live, in our own style, on whatever subject(s) interest us, utilizing our own unique vision(s). 

Of course, we should listen to advice and suggestions from others and consider their proposed edits, comments, and points-of-view, but, in the end, to be true to ourselves we must remain true to our views of this ever-changing world. I find Brian’s words quite liberating, don’t you?

"Pickard County Atlas" by Chris Harding Thornton: A debut novel set in the sand hills of Nebraska from a promising new voice. Based on a quick glance at the opening chapter, I thought it was going to be a police procedural. However, it is far more. Without giving the plot away, let’s say the author has created a unique, nuanced, and atmospheric slice of America, with her simple, yet powerful, plot that draws the reader in. 

A nugget of personal good news, I recently signed a contract with Wings ePress for my next novel, "Into the Wilderness." Wilderness is set in Kentucky (Frankfort and Lexington) and features a medley of characters, each of whom, in her or his own way, is trying to find their way out of their personal wilderness. Although all of the characters are, of course, solely creatures of my imagination, many of the locations are, or were, actual buildings or landscapes — the Frankfort Cemetery and the now-demolished Capital Plaza Tower, for example. Wilderness is scheduled for release in November and will be available in both paperback and e-book formats.

By the way, if you’d like to see my interview with Stoykova it’s currently available on YouTube. 

Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor, and publisher. Author of 12 books of fiction and poetry, he is a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His most recent novel is "The White Jamaican." He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.

