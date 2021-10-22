As we move through our lives, if we are a reader we continue to learn. Sometimes a line is so perfectly attuned to our sensibilities that the impact is immediate, profound, and lasting. Other times, the process can more accurately be described by the term osmosis. For example, osmosis describes quite well my slow, and long-overdue appreciation of women writers.
Now, don’t get me wrong — as a child my mother read works by women writers to me and my siblings — writers like Laura Ingalls Wilder, Margaret Wise Brown, Carol Ryrie Brink, Marguerite Henry and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. In my teenage years I began to read women authors like Agatha Christie, Harper Lee and Willa Cather. And yes, I liked, valued, and appreciated all their work.
Later, alas, I wandered off the path and for many years limited my reading to almost exclusively male writers: Hemingway, Faulkner, Ross Macdonald, J.D. Salinger, Ralph Ellison, Ernest J. Gaines, etc. Like a self-limiting belief, my involuntary self-imposed literary restriction unconsciously limited my world, my knowledge, and my life-vision. Only slowly and belatedly have I found my way out of this literary wilderness and learned again to seek out and read some of the thousands of wonderful women writers whose work awaits in bookstores and libraries around the world.
I first began to see this light when I became a writer and began to submit my stories and poems to journals and reviews. When the letters of rejection and acceptance came to me over the years, I noticed more and more often they came from a female editor or publisher. Slowly it dawned on me that women were finally achieving their rightful place in the literary hierarchy — after all the 2010 U.S. Census revealed that 50.8% of America’s population is female.
My learning curve steepened when I returned to school in pursuit of my Masters of Fine Arts in Writing (Spalding University). There, I met such wonderful writers and teachers as Sena Jeter Naslund ("The Disobedience Of Water"), Mary Waters ("The Laws Of Evening") and Crystal Wilkinson ("Blackberries, Blackberries").
The next phase in broadening my reading universe happened when I began Trajectory — a literary journal I edited and published for over 10 years. Here, I encountered such outstanding women writers as Cathy Porter, Karen Arnold, Marjorie Power and Paula Yup.
Now that I’ve seen the errors of my ways, I’ve expanded my reading lists and have thoroughly enjoyed books by such talented women writers as Jane Harper, Donna Tartt, Flannery O’Connor, Louise Erdrich and Jhumpa Lahiri, to mention only a very few. Of course, it is critical to note a writer is a good writer not because they are a woman or a man, but because they share their vision with such clarity, depth, and intensity that their words resonate profoundly and permanently with their readers. My point is that the missing link was not that the writers I’ve noted above were women writers, but that I, through my ignorance, overlooked them for far too long. Which makes me wonder, who the hell else am I missing? Who could you be missing? Would love to hear from you with author(s) to read recommendations.
My Current Reading List
Over the years, a number of people have asked what I was reading. As I’m one of those readers who have several books going at once, my list is always rather lengthy. Here are some of the books I currently have in my reading stack:
• "The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright: An in-depth look at COVID-19, and how America failed to properly address this deadly killer.
• "How To Talk To A Science Denier" by Lee McIntyre: A how-to about ways to talk with those who don’t accept science, and how to change their minds.
• "Sufficient Emptiness: Poems" by Marjorie Power: Elegant, graceful poems that thoughtfully capture moments of connection.
• "Quiller Solitaire" by Adam Hall: A tension packed secret agent thriller about a plot to plant a bomb on an airplane full of passengers. Or is an even more deadly event in the works?
• "Words Is a Powerful Thing" by Brian Daldorph: A recount of twenty years of teaching in the Douglas County (KS) Jail, including many powerful poems by the inmates.
• "Another Kind Of Eden" by James Lee Burke: Loneliness and violence in the American West in the early 1960s.
New From Local Writers
• "Reunion of Familiar Strangers" by Michael Embry: Old friends and enemies gather for their 50th high school reunion. The fifth in the John Ross Boomer-Lit series from one of Frankfort’s own. Available from Amazon.
• "Guilty Secrets" by Virginia Smith: Sinister agendas and guilty secrets combine in this new one from Annie’s Sweet Intrigue Club, penned by one of Frankfort’s most prolific authors. Available from Annie’s Books.
• "Hotwalker" by Rick Neumayer: The first Jim Guthrie Mystery from a talented Louisville writer — think Kentucky Derby, violence and passion. Available from Amazon.
Mark Your Calendar
On Dec. 4 the Bluegrass Writers Coalition will hold their initial Book Fair in the Upper Room at Completely Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details coming soon in The State Journal.
Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor, and publisher. Author of 12 books of fiction and poetry and a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, Chris’ latest novel is "The White Jamaican." He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
