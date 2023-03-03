Every writer, consciously or unconsciously, pulls from her/his own life as they craft their stories, poems, novels. While we are never totally the heroine or hero of our works, almost always some elements taken directly from our past find their way into our poems, novels, and stories. Let me illustrate by using the following brief excerpt from my short story in progress, “A Triangle of Light.” I’ll number all the personal injections, then briefly explain them at the end of the excerpt. 

“He lay quite still, listening to the rise and fall of his own breathing. The world wasn’t awake yet, at least not the 500 block of Archer(1) Court. 515(2) Archer Court — the old man tried to remember how long he had lived there. Clouds drifted through his mind these days, making it hard to remember. Certainly, it was difficult to remember exact facts and figures, precisely how events had unfolded, even the shape of people’s faces, the color of their eyes, the way they moved.

