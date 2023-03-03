Every writer, consciously or unconsciously, pulls from her/his own life as they craft their stories, poems, novels. While we are never totally the heroine or hero of our works, almost always some elements taken directly from our past find their way into our poems, novels, and stories. Let me illustrate by using the following brief excerpt from my short story in progress, “A Triangle of Light.” I’ll number all the personal injections, then briefly explain them at the end of the excerpt.
“He lay quite still, listening to the rise and fall of his own breathing. The world wasn’t awake yet, at least not the 500 block of Archer(1) Court. 515(2) Archer Court — the old man tried to remember how long he had lived there. Clouds drifted through his mind these days, making it hard to remember. Certainly, it was difficult to remember exact facts and figures, precisely how events had unfolded, even the shape of people’s faces, the color of their eyes, the way they moved.
Forty years. He had lived at 515 Archer Court at least 40 years, probably more. He and Marion had moved there in … The year wouldn’t come to him, but he was sure it was before Davis had been born. Or had it been before Sharon? No, it had to have been Davis; Sharon had gone to pre-kindergarten that first year. Davis was how old now? Fifty-five? Fifty-six? His son’s exact birth date eluded him, but for sure he’d moved his family to this house 57 years ago.
God, 57(3) years. Sounded like he was living in a bottle of steak sauce. How long had it been since he’d had a steak? Four years? Five?
Marion had been gone before his last steak, passing the winter before. Pneumonia. He’d been sitting by her bed at the hospital, holding her hand, listening to her gasping for breath. He could remember her lips turning bluer and bluer, her cough growing deeper, more profound, as she alternated between chilling and sweating — sometimes both at the same time. At least he remembered it that way.
With a conscious effort, the old man shifted his mind. Never should have let her come home from the hospital, but she had begged, and in all their years together he had never once been able to refuse her when she begged.
Beggars, beggars and tramps. Such men he remembered from his youth. Back then, many of them still rode the rails; hopping into boxcars and onto flatcars while a train was idling at the station, or swinging aboard as it was pulling away from the station or slowing as it struggled up a steep grade.
His boyhood home in Crane had been on a street that ended at a railroad crossing, and memories of seeing ragged men hop off a train(4) as it slowed coming into the station splattered across the walls of his mind like raindrops smashing against window glass.
Rain. It had been raining that day. Not a driving rain, not a thunderstorm, but not a drizzle, either. Rather a slow, steady rain falling from sullen gray clouds hanging so low they seemed to press down upon the yard.
The old man could hear his mother rattling pans in the kitchen after the hobo had knocked at the back door; then a vision of her walking out into the rain flashed across his mind. She had held an open umbrella over her head with one hand, while the other extended a tin plate with a slice of pie (cherry, he thought) to the man in the ragged clothes and battered fedora.(5)
Had they spoken, his mother and the hobo? He couldn’t remember. So much he could no longer remember — like his name. What was his name? How the hell could a man forget his own name? Such an occurrence was ridiculous, but then so was life much of the time for old men.
Did it start with a C? Or a J?(6) Oh hell, he would just have to focus on what he could remember. And he could remember, as clearly as the triangle of light that illuminated one corner of the room, that rainy Saturday and his mother giving the hobo a piece of pie on a tin plate and the hobo carrying the pie through the rain and settling on the stump of the elm that had fallen the year before. Sitting there on the stump, with the rain falling on him like a Methodist baptism(7), that hobo had eaten the pie. That, now, he could remember. Remember as though it had happened the day before.”
(1) Archer — my bow to the great mid-20th century detective, Lew Archer, Ross Macdonald’s (Kenneth Millar) creation who eternally searched for Justice. I still reread the Lew Archer novels from time to time. Macdonald was a master at creating, and then effectively using, memorable secondary characters. "The Goodbye Look"is my favorite Lew Archer Book.
(2) 515. I spent many of my formative years living at 515 Elm St. in Williamsburg.
(3) 57. This is a sideways glance back at Joe DiMaggio’s incredible 56-game hitting streak in 1941. It’s reported that Joltin’ Joe lost thousands of dollars from the Heinz Company (think Heinz 57 Sauce) that he would have received if he had hit in 57 consecutive games and thereby become a spokesman for the company and its product. Simply a story that has stayed with me since I first heard it as a much younger man.
(4) Ragged men hopping off a train in Crane, Missouri is a page lifted directly from my childhood. We lived in Crane (population 996) in the late 1950s and 60s when hoboes were still very much part of the American landscape. Since those days of my youth, the hobo life has always fascinated me, often triggering my imagination. Trains, train tracks, train whistles, etc. are often found in my stories and novels.
(5) Based on an actual event that took place in Crane one rainy day. I remember it as though it happened yesterday. Funny how the old memory banks work, isn’t it? Expect you have many, similar memories that have become a part of your basic essence.
(6) C and J — purely shorthand for Christopher James.
(7) I experienced a Methodist baptism at First Methodist in Williamsburg, sometime in the late 1960s or early 70s.
And so you see, our life and our writing connect again and again until they become, at least to some degree, one and the same. Granted, we are never totally what we write, but who we are is always a part of what we write. And the most wonderful element is that each and every one of us has our own uniquely interesting life to draw from. So know that, whether you are a wanna-be writer, a beginning writer, or a professional writer with writer’s block, you have a depth of story elements to draw from; one as varied, poignant, and rich as your very own life.
I’ll close with this quote from Toni Morrison; it serves as one of my guiding literary lights.
“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”
Chris Helvey is an award winning short-story writer, a poet, and a novelist. The author of more than a dozen novels and short-story collections, Chris’ latest novel, "Last Train to Miami," was recently released by Wings ePress, and is available in both e-book and paperback formats on Amazon. A founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, he is also the editor-in-chief and publisher of Trajectory Journal. Contact Chris at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
