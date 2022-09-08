I’ve been reading a lot this summer and what follows is a brief sharing of a few of the more memorable reads. Some are new releases, some are old faves, but all share valuable images, lines, phrases, and emotional moments with their readers. I enjoyed reading each volume, and thought you might enjoying learning about them.
"Allegiance," Stories, Gurney Norman
From a Kentucky literary legend, a collection of Norman’s “Wilgus” stories (set in Kentucky), along with a few memory pieces from Norman’s own life combine to create a powerful sense of place, time, and a life fully lived. Clean, easily accessible prose allows the reader to share the author’s memories, and help them recall their own past.
"Night of the Living Rez," Stories, Morgan Talty
An uncompromising look at the dark side of life on an Indigenous reservation in Maine. Talty, who grew up on the Penobscot Reservation, writes honest, accessible stories told from the perspective of a young Indigenous boy. Be forewarned, these tales are not light beach reads. One a day was enough tragedy for me to process. Brand new, this collection is snagging rave reviews as one of the summer’s hot books.
"Aftershock," George R. Wolfe
A novel set in the days after WW II, "Aftershock" examines the myriad changes and challenges facing the men and women returning from the horrors and atrocities they had so recently experienced. Wolfe writes in a short, punchy sentences, effectively using dialogue to drive the narrative. Heads-up, this book covers adult themes using adult, earthy language. From one of the small presses that provide readers with books far different than simply another formula driven best-seller.
"Senorita Death," Douglas K. Currier
For years I’ve been a big fan of Douglas Currier’s short stories. So much so that I’ve included several in "Trajectory," the literary journal I edit and publish. However, I had no clue he was also a fine poet until I happened on this slim volume. As the title foretells, Currier’s dark, honest, and intensely powerful collection features poems about death, something each of us has to face. To give you a sample, here’s my favorite stanza: “but death is good company/ — patient and loving — willing/ to hold a hand right up until the end”
"The Starch Solution," John A. McDougall, MD, and Mary McDougall
Every year millions of Americans spend billions of dollars on diet books, diet meals, and diet foods. Keto, Atkins, Mediterranean — you know the names — they come and go, but for over four decades Dr. McDougall had advocated powerfully for a plant-based starchcentric diet. Based on hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, his own first hand observations and experiences, and supported by the fact that ancient civilizations ate and survived, even thrived, on primarily starches (rice, potatoes, maize, etc.), Dr. McDougall has used a diet based on such starchy foods, supplemented by vegetables and fruits, to heal thousands of chronic, seemingly intractable conditions. A book worth reading for anyone interested in improving their health. I read it for that very reason.
"The Goodbye Look," Ross Macdonald
A Golden Oldie, pulled from my stack of faves from yesteryear.
Fans of detective fiction from the 50s, 60s, and early 70s may well remember Macdonald’s iconic creation, the private eye Lew Archer, who labored in post WW II Southern California in an endless search for justice. This is my personal favorite of the 18 Archer novels (two of which were made into movies starring Paul Newman). Macdonald (real name Kenneth Millar) was one of the best at creating secondary characters who help give novels depth and color in only a few lines. Among the many honors he received over the course of his writing career were the Silver Dagger Award and The Grand Master Award given by the Mystery Writers of America. "The Goodbye Look" revolves around Faulkner’s theme that “The past is never past. It’s not even dead.” Visually strong and psychologically intriguing, this mystery is such a well-crafted tale that I’ve read it a dozen times over the past 50 years. You can pick up a copy cheaply at Amazon, Thrift Books, and other sites featuring used books.
I’d love to know what you like to read, or to simply chat about writing with you. You can reach me at Chris Helvey, PO Box 655, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Chris Helvey is an award-winning Frankfort writer and the editor of Trajectory Journal. His latest novel, "Last Train to Miami," has just been released (paperback & ebook) by Wings ePress. It’s available for purchase via Amazon or directly from the author. Chris can be contacted at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.