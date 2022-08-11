It goes to show — just when you thought you had enjoyed a truly unique childhood experience, someone else shares a remarkably similar one from their own life. Suppose the message is we all are brothers and sisters, at least to some degree. Let me explain.
When I was growing up in Crane, Missouri, one year (late 50s, early 60s) a rodeo came to Springfield, a much larger town about 25 miles away. To draw attendance the folks putting on the event decided to hold a contest with the prize being a Shetland pony.
How the contest worked was that rodeo management hung a huge (over two stories long) pair of blue jeans from the ceiling inside a department store. You entered the contest by guessing the number of square inches contained in the fabric of the jeans. In my mind’s eye, I can still see my dad staring up at that massive pair of blue jeans, doing mental calculations, trying to come as close as possible to the correct number of square inches.
Dad entered three estimates, one in the name of my sister, Margaret, one in the name of my brother, Andy, and one in my name. Now, I have no clue how many entries there were, but as popular as rodeos were then in the Missouri Ozarks, I’d guess at least a few thousand.
Now, dad was always good at that sort of math, and the entry he made in my name was the most accurate, and “I” won!!
We picked up our prize by going to the rodeo, where they called my name over the loudspeaker during intermission and gave me 10 seconds to get down to the arena floor and claim my prize. You can imagine how my young, innocent heart beat. Of course, I “made it just in time,” wink, wink, and a cowgirl helped me on the back of the pony, which I rode to the loading dock.
That night the arena was rather muddy, and, being a chubby, clumsy boy, as I mounted the pony I managed to get muddy footprints all over the cowgirl’s pants, much to her disgust. We actually brought him home in our car, wedged somehow into the back seat floor of our car — cars were roomier in those days.
Ever since that event, I’ve mistakenly thought I was the only person in the world who had such a uniquely wonderful experience. Imagine my surprise when I opened up a letter from Ann Miller Watson, who shared, among many other interesting memories that she, too, remembered when Shetland or other miniature ponies were given away. Her story follows.
“We (Ann, her brother Gerald, and several friends) were probably the earliest kids to Juniper Hills Park. We were there on opening day. There was a drawing for prizes. Mother won a miniature horse. We brought it home in the back seat of our car. She sold it to someone who had a farm.”
Thanks for that memory, Ann. Miniature/Shetland pony giveaways must have been a hot marketing tool in those golden days of our youth. You and I need to start a club for winners of such prizes.
Memorable characters
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us remember at least one remarkable character from our youth. The town drunk, say, or the old lady on the porch who yelled at you and your friends to “get off her lawn.” Vicki Easterly of Frankfort clearly remembers one such person. Her detailed, image-generating account is below.
“There used to be a crazy lady in town. Back then it was odd, because she was the only crazy lady we knew about in town. She seemed very old, though she was probably in her 40s. She wore way too much make-up. Her checks were painted bright red circles of rouge. Her hair was dirty and black and stuck up in a feather pattern all over her head. We called her Indian Martha.
In 1959, if you were under twelve years old, you could go to Fitzgerald’s Drugstore on Main Street and pick up free tickets to the kiddie matinees on Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. While we stood in line, Indian Martha would scold us angrily and threaten us because of some heinous misdeeds she imagined we had committed against her. She scared us real bad, but she never hurt anyone. And no one ever hurt her, except maybe for laughing at her.
She always carried a big, filthy bag and she smelled bad, but we never thought much about it. We didn’t know about bag ladies then, or homelessness, or alcoholism, or mental illness. We never knew she was crazy. That crazy old Indian Martha.”
The Kentucky State Capitol
Over the years, thousands of Kentuckians have visited the state capitol building, strolled through its grounds, or played on the capitol lawn. This historic landmark certainly holds many special memories for Jane McCord of Frankfort. In part, this can be attributed to the fact that her maternal grandfather Edgar Wells, who was a builder here in town, helped build the New Capitol in the early 1900s, an accomplishment of which he was justifiably proud.
Jane recalls, “The capitol and its surrounding grounds became my playground and exploratory ground as well as for my classmates who lived in the surrounding area. We became very interested in figuring out how we could sneak up on the capitol building. First we had to explore how to get out onto the roof of the capitol.
When the Kentucky Legislature was not in session, we climbed through a window in the House of Representatives, which put us out on the roof of the capitol. From there we explored and found a door into the interior of the dome where a spiral staircase led us into the dome’s top.
We were absolutely stunned by the spectacular views all around us. The green Kentucky River was rolling downstream alongside the Old Lawrenceburg Road, then down around the bend and under the Capital Avenue Bridge. We could also see most all of South Frankfort from the river to the tops of both Lafayette Drive and Shelby Street. Across the river we could see Daniel Boone’s grave at the Frankfort Cemetery. Although we were excited and proud of our journey, we knew we could only tell a few good friends.”
Ah, what wonderful, fun remembrances from three State Journal readers, four if you count yours truly, and we certainly should, since I am a huge SJ fan. With that my friends, we’ll call this column a wrap. Special thanks to Watson, Easterly and McCord. We’ll share more memories from this trio in future columns.
Remember, I’d love to hear from you about what stands out among your memories from your younger days during the 50s and 60s. These don’t all have to be good memories. I want to hear about the realities of your life during those interesting, if turbulent times — the good, the bad, and the downright ugly. Because life is certainly never all sweetness and light, for any of us.
Send your memories (typed or handwritten) to Chris Helvey, P.O. Box 655, Frankfort KY 40602. Until next time, savor your journeys, and Write On!
Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor, and publisher. The author of more than a dozen books of fiction and poetry, Chris is a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His latest novel is “Last Train to Miami," just released by Wings ePress. It is available in both paperback and ebook format on Amazon. He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
