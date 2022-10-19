One of the many books I am reading is “Thirty Days A Black Man,” by Bill Steigerwald. It tells the “forgotten story that exposed the Jim Crow South.”
When I first stumbled across this volume I immediately thought of John Howard Griffin’s classic journal, and the movie based on his journal. James Whitmore, Sorrell Booke and Roscoe Lee Browne played the leading roles in the film. I still vividly recall seeing the movie sometime in the 1960s (at the First United Methodist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky), and remember the powerful impact it had on me and several other members of the congregation.
However, I wasn’t familiar with the story Steigerwald shares — that of Ray Sprigle, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter who had already won the Pulitzer Prize for a series of articles detailing that Hugo Black, a Supreme Court Justice appointed by FDR, had earlier been a KKK member in Alabama.
In 1948, Sprigle, traveling as a Black man named James Crawford, undertook a 30-day journey through the Deep South, where he learned firsthand how Black people in the South truly lived, and how deep and pervasive discrimination against them actually was.
One of the first things Sprigle encountered was that there were separate drinking fountains and restrooms for each race. Whites had their own facilities, one that Blacks must never use, while Black people were required to use only those facilities marked “Colored,” whether they were restrooms, hotels, restaurants, etc.
1948 sounds like ancient history, but, viewed through the lens of memory of millions of Americans, it is only yesterday. For example, a decade or so after Sprigle made his undercover journey, I traveled some of the same territory Sprigle had, and, I’m sad to note, those racists “Colored” signs still hung boldly on a number of walls. Over 50 years have passed since my first trip south and the shame I felt for the way certain human beings were treated then still rages.
I am confident a number of State Journal readers made a journey or two similar to the one outlined above. One who did is South Frankfort resident Gene Coverston. Gene, who spent many of her formative years living in Mexico, journeyed to the United States in 1955.
She recalls “As we traveled on a Greyhound bus from Texas to Florida, my two younger sisters and I were totally stumped when we first approached the water fountains. There were the words “Colored” or “White.” We looked to our father in confusion and he discretely pointed and whispered in Spanish we were supposed to use the ones that said “White.”
Gene goes on to note, “On the bus we observed it was: whites in front — Blacks in the back. One night there was an older Black man sitting alone. Since my parents sat together and my little sisters sat together I was free to join strangers and did so that night, by walking back and sitting across the aisle from the gentleman. Not sure how long we rode side by side, but I do know I did not want him to feel alone; I hope he didn’t.”
Our memories are repositories for so much of our lives: joyful times and sad ones, faces of friends and family, journeys we’ve made and events we’ve attended.
They also, for good or bad, hold our truths.
If you would like to share your memories with other State Journal readers, please send them (typed or handwritten) to: Chris Helvey, P.O. Box 655, Frankfort KY 40602. Until next time, savor your journeys, and Write On!
Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor, and publisher. The author of more than a dozen books of fiction and poetry, Chris is a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His latest novel is "Last Train to Miami," recently released by Wings ePress. It is available in both paperback and ebook formats on Amazon. He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.