One of the many books I am reading is “Thirty Days A Black Man,” by Bill Steigerwald. It tells the “forgotten story that exposed the Jim Crow South.”

When I first stumbled across this volume I immediately thought of John Howard Griffin’s classic journal, and the movie based on his journal. James Whitmore, Sorrell Booke and Roscoe Lee Browne played the leading roles in the film. I still vividly recall seeing the movie sometime in the 1960s (at the First United Methodist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky), and remember the powerful impact it had on me and several other members of the congregation.

Chris Helvey

Chris Helvey

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription