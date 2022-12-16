Recently I’ve somehow found the time to read three new books. One I loved; one I found incredibly inspiring; and one simply didn’t work for me. Let’s take a look at this trio.
"Touch" by Olaf Olafsson
If you’re looking for a novel of drugs, sex, and violence, look elsewhere, because Olafsson’s "Touch" contains almost none of those elements. Instead, it quietly tells, with precise and enlightening specificity, the story of Kristofer, an aging, but successful restauranteur in Reykjavik, Iceland, who is forced to close his restaurant in the time of COVID.
Then, with time on his hands and money in his bank account, he receives an email from Miko, a woman he loved enough as a younger man to change the course of his entire life for, only to have her leave him without warning or explanation. "Touch" follows Kristofer as he battles COVID travel restrictions and his own self-doubts as he journeys to Japan to find Miko, uncertain if she even truly wants to reconnect with him after decades apart.
Olafsson’s languid writing reminds me of the powerful, understated novels of Per Petterson ("Out Stealing Horses," etc.). In this smoothly powerful novel,which alternates beautifully between the present and flashbacks to the past, he subtly reveals that true love is never totally forgotten. Additionally, he illustrates the impact the past can have upon the present. Olafsson’s affecting story illustrates how people who no longer bask in the blush of youth can reimagine their futures. A quiet winner, "Touch" is a novel worth reading, for Olafsson’s craftsmanship, for his intriguing storyline, and for the insights his writing can reveal in our own lives.
"Coal Mine to Courtroom" by Ron Adams with Fred Anderson
When I was a young reader, I often found myself inspired and motivated by the stories of men and women who overcame misfortune, bad luck, and obstacles (often dangerous) to create successful lives and enjoy much of the happiness that the human life has to offer. As I grew older, I became more knowledgeable, world-weary, jaded — whatever term you’d like to use — and found such tales less inspiring, less motivating. Then this summer, at the Madison County Book Fair, I chanced upon Ron Adams’ tragic, yet strangely uplifting story, and found it impossible not to be more appreciative of my own life, less concerned with my personal aches and pains, and, once again, motivated to overcome the myriad obstacles that litter my path. As you well know, we all face such obstacles.
Growing up, Ron Adams, a native Kentuckian, was an athletically gifted boy from the poor side of town. He grew up to be a very talented basketball player, good enough to get a scholarship to what was then Cumberland College (now the University of the Cumberlands), good enough to at least dream of a career in professional basketball.
While recuperating from a minor injury, Ron began to work in an underground mine in Union County, driving a shuttle car. It was in this mine that Ron suffered a horrific spinal cord injury, an injury that essentially left him a quadriplegic for life.
At this point, in terrific pain and facing an apparently bleak, dismal future, Ron made the critical decision that made all the difference to him, and to the many people he has helped in the years since. Instead of giving up, as I might well have done, he summoned his courage, and with help from select individuals, successfully pursued a law degree.
Ron and Fred tell of his struggles, setbacks, failures, and successes with a brutal, in-your-face, yet immensely powerful honesty. You won’t find “nice” writing in "Coal Mine to Courtyard;" instead, you will find the story of a journey so harrowing and filled with challenges that, if it weren’t true, you could easily believe it was fantasy.
If you’re facing serious challenges in your own life, or know a family member or friend who is, reading this book will at least make the reader think, and may well inspire them. For sure, reading "Coal Mine to Courtroom" made me more fully appreciate what I have, and worry less about the disappointments and challenges in my world.
"The Wheel of Doll" by Jonathan Ames
I’ll be the first to note that this book, which is told from the point of view of a private detective named Happy (Hank) Doll, is fast-paced and action-packed. Ames’s dialogue is well-crafted, believable and realistic. Unfortunately, at least from this reviewer’s perspective, it is full of gratuitous violence, illegal drug use, and more lies and repulsive behaviors than usual in a “PI” tale of today. Even the hero, to stretch the definition, is a violent man, who gives out beatings to people with regularity, despite dealing with injuries that would put 99.9% of us in the hospital. How does he do it? Apparently frequent snorts of cocaine give Happy Doll the pain relief and strength to accomplish what often seem to be impossible tasks.
Often, "The Wheel of Doll" reads more like a movie or television script. Perhaps this is really not so surprising when one considers that the author, Jonathan Ames, is the creator of two television series, Blunt Talk and Bored to Death. Two of his other novels have been adapted into films. If you’re a fan of violent, bloody, pain filled, drug-infested storylines then this book may be right down your personal dark alley.
So, two thumbs up, and one thumb down. Or, as Meatloaf so powerfully sang, “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad.”
Chris Helvey is an award-winning Frankfort writer and editor. The author of over a dozen novels, Chris is a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His latest novel, "Last Train to Miami," has recently been released in paperback and ebook by Wings ePress. It’s available for purchase via Amazon, or directly from Chris. Contact Chris at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
