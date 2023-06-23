One question virtually every writer is asked is “where do you come up with the ideas for your poems, short-stories, novels, etc.?” Since each writer is a unique human being, I feel confident that the answers to this question will vary from person to person. However, as with so many facets of life, there are probably a few universal truths/answers. I’ll share three insights I’ve discovered over the last 30 years.
First, some works come directly from life.
One that originated that way for me was a poem, which began when I visited my mother late in her life. For virtually all of her adult life, my mother had been a very private person regarding her body. While she always felt free, perhaps even obligated, to fully and voluminously share her personal thoughts, feelings, and emotions on whatever subject was under discussion, she was, until very late in her life, extremely reticent to talk about, or physically reveal, any aspect of her body. However, after a breast cancer biopsy scare, she insisted on showing me the scar left by the surgeon’s knife.
Now, I’m not squeamish, and as I was well north of 50 at the time, the sight of the incision on my mother’s right breast was more clinical than anything else. A few days later, however, I was stunned to learn that my mother had shared this same physical revelation with her Sunday School class. The following poem (later published in my chapbook "On the Boulevard," Finishing Line Press) came directly from my mother’s actions.
My Mother Bares Her Breasts In Church
Last Sunday,
as sunlight filtered through the
stained glass,
and fell in
tangerine and indigo and amber
mosaics
on the path-worn
sanctuary
carpet,
my mother bared
her breasts
to her Sunday School Class
in the Upper Room,
not to honor God,
nor to shame Him,
but only to
reveal
the surgeon’s scar.
Some call it body art,
others sacrificial
offerings
to an
imperfect
god.
Second, I’ve learned that the old adage, mighty oaks from little acorns grow is absolutely applicable in the literary world. For example, two of my novels ("Purple Adobe" and "Dancing on the Rim") began life as a single sentence that floated to the top of my mind without warning.
"Purple Adobe" (my first published novel) tells the story of a private investigator dealing with numerous emotional issues who has moved from an unnamed city to a small adobe hacienda located where desert meets high plains. One morning the opening line was simply THERE in my brain — and as the storyline began to take shape in my mind, I began to write.
That opening line: “The day died a purple death against the cracked adobe walls.” The loneliness, sadness, and darkness of spirit that permeated "Purple Adobe" grew directly from that line.
“They poured me into my boots and we sloshed across the border at Nogales” is the second opening line of a novel that fire-flashed my mind one morning. Out of that line came "Dancing on the Rim" (Wings ePress — Amazon), a novel about a rich, alcoholic American who journeys to Mexico with his wife and their best friend, unaware that they plan to kill him as soon as they are safely south of the border. Once the opening line arrived it seamlessly unloosed myriad adventures, dangers, and encounters for my “hero” that found their way into the final version of the novel.
Third, I’ve discovered other works have come from an actual conversation or encounter I’ve had, or as a result of seeing a particular photograph. A prime example is the cover photo on my short-story collection, "One More Round" (Trajectory Press — Amazon). The sight of this battered boxer, perhaps down for the count, fired the Helvethian literary synapses and formed the genesis of the title story, one that won the Modern Mountain Magazine Short-Story Contest a few years ago.
Seemingly without effort, I found my mind merging with that of my protagonist — a boxer who is not all that young, strong, or talented, but must keep fighting (hence the one more round) to earn money to support his ill, impoverished mother. The storyline is tight, contained, and a touch Hemingwayesque. Most importantly, it gave my writing career a nice boost precisely when it needed one.
So you see — the essential spark for a poem, story, or novel can come from anywhere at any time, and without advance notice. Of course, to complete the circle, you, the writer, must be ready and willing to jot down that essential phrase, those critical words, that vital image, and then begin, and ultimately complete, your unique literary journey.
So, my friends, listen to the sentences that flow within you, open all your literary channels, and Write On!
Chris Helvey is an award winning short-story writer, a poet, and a novelist. The author of more than a dozen novels and multiple short-story collections, Chris’ latest novel, Bayou, was recently released by Wings ePress, and is available in both paperback and e-book formats on Amazon. A founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, he is also editor-in-chief and publisher of Trajectory Journal. Contact Chris at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.