Editor's note: This is the first in a series of occasional literary columns from local writer, editor and publisher Chris Helvey.
One question every writer can count on getting at least once at some point of their career is “How do you become a writer?” Now, while I expect we can all agree that a number of factors are involved, one I think is absolutely critical is “reading.” That’s right, reading — novels, short-stories, poems, novellas, memoirs, it really doesn’t matter. Words are what is important: which words are chosen, or not chosen, how they are arranged, and how they work together to create what I call the flow.
Now, how can a writer know which words will or won’t work for her? Obviously, trial and error is one method every writer makes use of. But another method every writer uses, consciously or unconsciously, is reading. My guess is that we all start off reading for fun — in many cases as an extension, a natural outgrowth, of having one or more of our parents read to us, or from seeing them read.
In my case, my mother read to me and my younger brother and sister every night until I was well along in school and had long been reading on my own. She read us all the Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House” books, the “Augustus” books by Le Grand, "Charlotte’s Web," Caddie Woodlawn, and many others.
On top of all those good words pouring into my ears, my father, due to the rather sad state of public libraries, when they existed, in small towns in southwest Missouri in the 1950s and early 1960s, started subscribing to the Reader’s Digest Condensed Books. I can still see them arranged on the bookcase shelves and can recall reading ones that appealed to my evolving mind.
Finally, one of my fondest memories, and one I’m sure I’ll take to the grave, is seeing my father late at night, sitting in his easy chair, smoke from his daily cigar rising around his head in an aromatic mist, reading a paperback mystery or war novel.
So, my friends, and this falls under the category of free advice (so you may be getting what you pay for, although in this case I don’t believe so), your reading informs your own writing. Therefore, if you want to become a writer I recommend you read — often, widely, and judiciously. After all, there are so many hours in the days and I’m not sure how valuable reading an hour’s worth of Facebook posts will be to your next poem, story, novel. In any case, I live by own motto: You become what you read!
Recommendations
The following books were written by members of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition.
A few years ago, Michael Embry, a veteran Frankfort writer and journalist, began his John Ross Boomer-Lit series. His latest installment in this well-written and always entertaining series, "Make Room for Family," was released this past February by Wings ePress. It is available (on Amazon) as both a paperback and an e-book. If you’re a boomer or just like a good read, I recommend you check out "Make Room for Family."
If you like a good detective story, the Kentucky Derby, and love story that never quite runs true, then you are going to want to keep Rick Neumayer’s "Hotwalker" in mind. I recently had the honor of reading the penultimate draft of this book (I’m contributing a cover blurb), and freely admit I really like the smooth flowing, quick paced style. The plotting was strong, the characters came vividly alive, and the ending felt honest. I predict a long literary life for Jim Guthrie, Neumayer’s addition to the modern detective lineup. "Hotwalker" will be available Oct. 1 on Amazon.
Chris Helvey is a Kentucky writer, editor and publisher. He is the author of 12 books of fiction and poetry and a founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition. His latest novel is "The White Jamaican." He can be reached at adobechris@hotmail.com or 502-330-4746.
