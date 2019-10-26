Monday
6 p.m. Ghostly Gathering Costume Party for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Cracking the Code presented by Johnna Waldon from the Kentucky Genealogical Society, in the River Room. Talk about cemetery symbolism on headstones and grave markers.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss the novel “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m. Parent & Tots story time in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. PSPL at the Movies discussion group will meet in the River Room to discuss the 2010 biographical film “The Social Network” which portrays the founding of Facebook.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Parents & Tots story time in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Candy Corn Extravaganza for children in grades K-2 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.Yoga for Beginners in the River Room. Adults, please register online or by calling the library.
Thursday
11 a.m.Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
11 a.m. Harvest Time story time for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Games & Grub for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Play board games and enjoy snacks. Registration is required.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
1 p.m. Learn about and celebrate Dia de Muertos with community members who will share traditions, food and crafts. Families with kids of all ages are welcome. This event will be in the Youth Program Room.
1 p.m. Inside the Lines Coloring Club will meet in the River Room.
Outreach Services Available
Do you or someone you know love to read, but are unable to come to the library because of physical limitations, illness, visual impairment, or other difficulties? The Library can provide selection and delivery of materials to individuals who are at home or in senior facilities. We also provide service to those who normally come to the library, but are temporarily unable to do so because of short-term illness, recovery from surgery, or illness of a family member. This is a free service to any Franklin County resident. For further information, call the library at 502-352-2665 and ask for Paula.
