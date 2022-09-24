092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-2.jpg

Hannah McColl, 11, shoots a bow during the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Salato Wildlife Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Salato Wildlife Education Center marked National Hunting and Fishing Day at the center on Saturday with free admission for everyone.

Various activities included basic archery, a hunting dog demonstration, kids casting activities and several talks on animals at the center.

National Hunting and Fishing Day — Sept. 24, 2022

092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-2.jpg
092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-1.jpg
092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-3.jpg
092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-4.jpg
092422_Hunting&FishingDay_hb_web-5.jpg

