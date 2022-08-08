VERSAILLES — A Gathering of Family and Friends of Sandra Taliaferro Wolf, 85, widow of John Donald “JD” Wolf, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. She died Sunday.

