Shirley Wisecup Elkins passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 85.

Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935, the daughter of Dorothy Sowers Wisecup and Virgil Raymond Wisecup. She attended Berea College and received a Bachelor's Degree from Pikeville College, and then went on to obtain her Master's and Rank I from Georgetown College and a Library Science Certification from the University of Kentucky.

She worked as a teacher and librarian in public schools in both Kentucky and West Virginia, having lived in Williamson and Beckley, West Virginia and Berea, Bardstown, and Frankfort, Kentucky.

She was a member of the Church of the Ascension and was an avid theater-goer, reader and painter.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Elkins; three daughters, Kimberly Pieratt, Erin Elkins and Ellen Graff (Scott); two grandchildren, Daniel Pieratt and Kate Webb (Clark); and two great-grandchildren, Vera Layne Webb and Zelda Rone Webb. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Booth (Larry).

The family will hold private services at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home, and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

