The 2021 Franklin County Fair took place July 20-24. Listed below are the Exhibit Hall winners:
Quilts
Pieced/Applique: Long-arm Quilted — Debbie Poole
Pieced: Machine or Hand (Hand-Quilted) — Elizabeth Newton and Terry Sullivan
Pieced: Machine or Hand (Machine Quilted) — Debbie Poole, Debra Miller and Nadine Cox
Pieced: Two-Person Quilt (pieced) — Dorothy Fouts, Carol Wilson and Sallie Lanham
Wall Hanging/Crib Quilt: Any Technique (Hand Quilted) — Elizabeth Newton
Wall Hanging/Crib Quilt: Any Technique (Machine Quilted) — Debra Miller, DeOlbbie Poole and Sallie Lanham
Miscellaneous: Quilted garments/Table runners — Nadine Cox, Anne Hillard
Old Quilt: Elizabeth Newton
Your First Quilt: Anna Colly Rose
Best of Show (adult): Debbie Poole
Handiwork
Soft Toy: Anne Hillard
Patchwork Pillow: Toni Lewis
Decorative Pillow: Terry Sullivan
Pin Cushion: Ruth Henry
Christmas Decoration: Susan Case and Rebecca Roberts
Recycled Item: Anne Hillard
Miscellaneous Stitchery: Brandi Mabe, Anne Hillard and Ceri Geissinger
Miscellaneous: Anne Hillard
Ceramics/Pottery
Molder Ceramics: Stained — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
Glazed Ceramics: Harold Hammond, Addison Shaffer and Anna Lisa Daley
Hand-painted Ceramics: Harold Hammond, Anna Lisa Daley and Mary Ann Hammond
Wheel Thrown Pottery: Anna Lisa Daley
Knitting
Hand Knit Clothing: Karen Morgan and Ruth Henry
Miscellaneous: Rebecca Roberts
Crochet
Afghan: Karen Morgan
Baby Afghan: Karen Morgan and Jackie Phillips
Miscellaneous Needlework
Embroidery: Brandi Mabe
Misc. Embroidery: First (multiple) — Brandi Mabe, Agnes Parman
Clothing
Apron: Beth Gallagher Henninger
Purse or Tote: Anne Hillard, Ceri Geissinger and Brandi Mabe
Best of Show (Clothing): Anne Hillard
Home Furnishing
Hooked or Handmade Rug: Susan Case
Pictures
Cross-Stitched: Framed — Rebecca Roberts
Miscellaneous: Susan Case
Shop — Open
Woodworking: No larger than 24 by 24 inches — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod
Woodworking: Natural Stained — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod
Woodworking: Miscellaneous — Donnie Rogers and Randy Harrod
Foods — Adult
Biscuits: Anne Hillard and Lynlee Quarles
Yeast Rolls: Anne Hillard
Banana Bread: Anne Hillard
Coffee Cake: Anne Hillard
Brownies: Lynlee Quarles
Cookies (Other): Anne Hillard
Fudge: Nathan Hedger
Foods: Youth
Fudge: Kendall Quire
Other Candy: Kendall Quire
Cake: Ansley Roberts and Kendall Quire
Cookies: Christian Roberts, Kendall Quire and Ansley Quarles
Bread: Benjamin Young, Kendall Quire
Muffins: Kendall Quire and Christian Roberts
Rolls: Kendall Quire
Best of Show in Foods: Anne Hillard
Canning — Adult
Soft Spreads Miscellaneous: April Collins and Anne Hillard
Canning — Youth
Jam: Kendall Quire
Salsa: Kendall Quire
Best of Show in Canning: April Collins
Open Garden
Bean (bunch): Nathan, Kring, Chester Hillard and Jackie Phillips
Beets: Nathan Kring
Cucumbers (slicing): Jan Fowler, Chester Hillard and Raverne Melellan
Onions (yellow): Chester Hillard
Banana Peppers: William Grooms and Chester Hillard
Bell Peppers: Jackie Phillips and Chester Hillard
Irish Potatoes: Chester Hillard
Tomatoes, Red Slicing: Chester Hillard
Tomatoes, Red Miniature: Raverne Melellan and Nathan Kring
Tomatoes, Yellow Miniature: Jackie Phillips and Jan Fowler
Squash (Yellow Summer): Jackie Phillips and Chester Hillard
Squash (Zucchini): Jan Fowler
Most Unusual Vegetable: Jan Fowler
Basil: Arba Kenner
Oregano: Arba Kenner
Parsley: Trent Zinner
Rosemary: Rebecca Roberts and Jan Fowler
Thyme: Raverne Melellan and Rebecca Roberts
Other Herbs: Chester Hillard
Fresh Display Herbs: Raverne Melellan
Garlic: Chester Hillard
Miscellaneous: William Grooms and Arba Kenner
Ugliest Vegetable: Lucy Keough
Award for Most Points: Chester Hillard
Best in Show: Arba Kenner
Award for Most Entries: Chester Hillard
Youth Garden
Vegetable Exhibit: August Jones
Beans: August Jones
Corn: August Jones
Cucumbers (slicing): August Jones
Cucumbers (pickling): August Jones
Eggplant: August Jones
Banana Peppers: Preston Zinner
Bell Peppers: August Jones
Tomatoes (red slicing): August Jones
Tomatoes (red miniature): August Jones and Preston Zinner
Tomatoes (yellow miniature): August Jones, Preston Zinner
Squash (summer): Christian Roberts and August Jones
Squash (zucchini): August Jones
Most Unusual Vegetable: August Jones
Basil: Preston Zinner
Parsley: Preston Zinner
Rosemary: Ansley Roberts
Thyme: Brayden Roberts
Herbs (other): Anna Claire Morgan, Sarah Smith and Colleen Shaffer
Blackberries: Kendall Quire
Miscellaneous: Preston Zinner
Vegetable Critter: Christian Roberts
Ugliest Vegetable: August Jones
Award for Most Points: August Jones
Best in Show: August Jones
Award for Most Entries: August Jones
Youth Handicraft
Woodcraft (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire
Ceramics (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire, Christian Roberts and Ceri Geissinger
Holiday Decorations (8–18 years old): Christian Roberts and Kendall Quire
Scrap Art (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire
Collage (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire
Handmade Jewelry (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire
Weaving: Anna Claire Morgan, Ethan Morgan and Kendall Quire
Patriotic Item (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire
Miscellaneous (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire, Christian Roberts and Brayden Roberts
Art
Preschool: Coloring — Pierce Harp
First-third grade: Pencil Drawing — Lynlee Quarles
First-third grade: Color Drawing — Ansley Roberts
First-third grade: Miscellaneous — Ansley Roberts and Kaydence Ware
Fourth-sixth grade: Miscellaneous — Cristina Petrey, Katrina Petrey
Seventh-eighth grade: Water Color — Christian Roberts
Seventh-eighth grade: Miscellaneous — Anna Lisa Daley and Christian Roberts
Ninth-12th grade: Acrylic Painting — Natalie Nieto
Adult: Acrylic Painting — Layren Johnson, Buddy Rogers and Carla Carter
Adult: Oil Painting — Sallie Lanham and Lucy Keough
Adult: Water Color Painting — Buddy Rogers, Susan Case
Adult: Collage — Susan Case
Adult: Miscellaneous — Leign Ann Farris, Susan Case
Best of Show: Sallie Lanham
Photograph — Youth
Any Subject: Black and White — Katrina Petrey
Photography — Adult
Any Subject: Black and White — Tara Linney, Scotty Campbell and David Morse
Any Subject: Color — Tara Linney, Larry Grasch and Scotty Campbell
People: Bob Lanham, Larry Grasch and Tara Linney
Pets/Animals: Tara Linney, David Morse, Ruth Henry
Children/Youth: Carla Carter, Ruth Henry and Larry Grasch
Nature: Animals or Wildlife — Scotty Campbell, Tara Linney and Beth Gallagher Henninger
Nature: Scenic — Tara Linney, Bob Lanham, Scotty Campbell
Vacation Photo: Larry Grasch, Tara Linney and Beth Gallagher Henninger
Fair Photo: Tara Linney
Best of Show: Bob Lanham
Honey
Bottled honey (light): First (multiple) — Jack Kuhn, Wes Henry, Lynn Morris
Bottled honey (light): Second — George Fowler
Bottled honey (amber): First (multiple) — Lynn Morris, Jack Kuhn
Bottled honey (amber): Second — Wes Henry
Bottled honey (amber): Third — George Fowler
Bottle honey (dark) : First — Jack Kuhn
Chuck Comb Honey: First (multiple) — George Fowler and Jack Kuhn
Cut Comb Honey: First — Jack Kuhn
Cut Comb Honey: Second — George Fowler
Painted Black Honey Jar: First — Ken Daniels
Painted Black Honey Jar: Second (multiple) — Jack Kuhn, Wes Henry and George Fowler
Painted Black Honey Jar: Third — Lynn Morris
Honey Frame: First — Jack Kuhn
Honey Frame: Second — George Fowler
Wax Black: First — Wes Henry
Wax Candles: First — George Fowler
Grand Champion Apiarist: Jack Kuhn
FFA Crops
Hay (alfalfa): Seth Carr
Hay (fescue): Seth Carr
FFA Shop
Records: Olivia Moore
Welding Projects (small): Nick Hockensmith
Miscellaneous: Nick Hockensmith
FFA Horticulture Exhibit
Blooming House Plants: Trent Zinner
Floral Design (artificial arrangement): Ally Napier and Elizabeth Judy
Floral Design (live flower arrangement): Lacey Hockensmith, Ashley Layson and Alison Kropf
FFA Vegetable Crops
Banana Peppers: Trent Zinner
Jalapeno Peppers: Trent Zinner
Tomantoes (green): Trent Zinner
Tomatoes (striped/other color): Trent Zinner
FFA Records
Secretary’s Book: Ginny Lyle, Mahmood Ateyeh
Proficiencies: Entrepreneurship: Olivia Moore, Virginia Lyle and Nick Hockensmith
Proficiencies Placement: Jett Bradley, Seth Carr and Sarah Smith
Open Crops
Hay: Timothy — Brian Riddle
Hay: Orchard Grass — Brian Riddle
Hay: Fescue — Brian Riddle
Hay: Mixed — Brian Riddle
Antiques/Collectibles
Ladies Apparel: Agnes Parman and Sara Elmer
Old Framed Picture: Sara Elmer
Depression Glass: Sara Elmer
Small Wooden Item: Agnes Parman and Sara Elmer
Old Copper Item: Sara Elmer
Old Postcard: Sara Elmer, David Morse and Sofia Salyer
Frankfort Memorabilia: David Morse
Mustache Cup: Agnes Parman
Old Story Book: Sara Elmer
Old Tin Can: David Morse
Preserve Stand: Jennifer Parrish, Sara Elmer and Kevin Parrish
Old Bottle: Sara Elmer
Pocket Knife: David Morse
Lamp (Oil): Sara Elmer
Pottery/Crockery Item: Sara Elmer
Jewelry: Sara Elmer
Miscellaneous: Kevin Parrish, Jennifer Parrish and Sara Elmer
Photo (people): Sara Elmer and David Morse
Photo (scenic): David Morse
Best of Show: David Morse
Teapot/Collectibles
Most Unusual: Leah Graham, Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Prettiest: Mary Ann Hammond, Jennifer Parrish and Harold Hammond
Animal Theme: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond, Jennifer Parrish
Holiday Theme: Harrod Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Smallest Working: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Salt/Pepper Shakers (Holiday): Jennifer Parrish, Kevin Parrish, Harold Hammond
Salt/Pepper Shakers (Most Unusual):: Harold Hammond, Jennifer Parrish, Mary Ann Hammond
Cookie Jar Contest
Most Unusual: Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond
Animal Theme: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
Holiday Theme: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
Antique: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
Doll Show
Smallest Doll: Addison Shaffer, Ansley Roberts and Lynlee Quarles
Prettiest Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Addison Shaffer
Bride Doll: Lynlee Quarles and Addison Shaffer
Best Dressed Girl Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Addison Shaffer
Best Dressed Boy Doll: Jude Quarles
Most Loved Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Addison Shaffer and Ansley Roberts
Toy Car Show
Smallest Car or Truck: Lynlee Quarles, Jude Quarles, Brayden Roberts
Match Box Cars: Ansley Roberts, Brayden Roberts
Model Cars: Addison Shaffer
Oldest Car or Truck: Ansley Roberts, Brayden Roberts, Lynlee Quarles
NASCAR: Brayden Roberts, Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles
Army Vehicles: Brayden Roberts, Ansley Roberts
Commercial Vehicles: Ansley Roberts, Lynlee Quarles, Brayden Roberts
Collection of Trucks and Cars: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Brayden Roberts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.