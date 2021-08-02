The 2021 Franklin County Fair took place July 20-24. Listed below are the Exhibit Hall winners:

Quilts

Pieced/Applique: Long-arm Quilted — Debbie Poole

Pieced: Machine or Hand (Hand-Quilted) — Elizabeth Newton and Terry Sullivan

Pieced: Machine or Hand (Machine Quilted) — Debbie Poole, Debra Miller and Nadine Cox

Pieced: Two-Person Quilt (pieced) — Dorothy Fouts, Carol Wilson and Sallie Lanham

Wall Hanging/Crib Quilt: Any Technique (Hand Quilted) — Elizabeth Newton

Wall Hanging/Crib Quilt: Any Technique (Machine Quilted) — Debra Miller, DeOlbbie Poole and Sallie Lanham

Miscellaneous: Quilted garments/Table runners — Nadine Cox, Anne Hillard

Old Quilt: Elizabeth Newton

Your First Quilt: Anna Colly Rose

Best of Show (adult): Debbie Poole

Handiwork

Soft Toy: Anne Hillard 

Patchwork Pillow: Toni Lewis

Decorative Pillow: Terry Sullivan

Pin Cushion: Ruth Henry

Christmas Decoration: Susan Case and Rebecca Roberts

Recycled Item: Anne Hillard

Miscellaneous Stitchery: Brandi Mabe, Anne Hillard and Ceri Geissinger

Miscellaneous: Anne Hillard

Ceramics/Pottery

Molder Ceramics: Stained — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

Glazed Ceramics: Harold Hammond, Addison Shaffer and Anna Lisa Daley

Hand-painted Ceramics: Harold Hammond, Anna Lisa Daley and Mary Ann Hammond

Wheel Thrown Pottery: Anna Lisa Daley

Knitting

Hand Knit Clothing: Karen Morgan and Ruth Henry

Miscellaneous: Rebecca Roberts

Crochet

Afghan: Karen Morgan

Baby Afghan: Karen Morgan and Jackie Phillips

Miscellaneous Needlework

Embroidery: Brandi Mabe

Misc. Embroidery: First (multiple) — Brandi Mabe, Agnes Parman

Clothing

Apron: Beth Gallagher Henninger

Purse or Tote: Anne Hillard, Ceri Geissinger and Brandi Mabe

Best of Show (Clothing): Anne Hillard

Home Furnishing

Hooked or Handmade Rug: Susan Case

Pictures

Cross-Stitched: Framed — Rebecca Roberts

Miscellaneous: Susan Case

Shop — Open

Woodworking: No larger than 24 by 24 inches — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod

Woodworking: Natural Stained — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod

Woodworking: Miscellaneous — Donnie Rogers and Randy Harrod

Foods — Adult

Biscuits: Anne Hillard and Lynlee Quarles

Yeast Rolls: Anne Hillard

Banana Bread: Anne Hillard

Coffee Cake: Anne Hillard

Brownies: Lynlee Quarles

Cookies (Other): Anne Hillard

Fudge: Nathan Hedger

Foods: Youth

Fudge: Kendall Quire

Other Candy: Kendall Quire

Cake: Ansley Roberts and Kendall Quire

Cookies: Christian Roberts, Kendall Quire and Ansley Quarles

Bread: Benjamin Young, Kendall Quire

Muffins: Kendall Quire and Christian Roberts

Rolls: Kendall Quire

Best of Show in Foods: Anne Hillard

Canning — Adult

Soft Spreads Miscellaneous: April Collins and Anne Hillard

Canning — Youth

Jam: Kendall Quire

Salsa: Kendall Quire

Best of Show in Canning: April Collins

Open Garden

Bean (bunch): Nathan, Kring, Chester Hillard and Jackie Phillips

Beets: Nathan Kring

Cucumbers (slicing): Jan Fowler, Chester Hillard and Raverne Melellan

Onions (yellow): Chester Hillard

Banana Peppers: William Grooms and Chester Hillard

Bell Peppers: Jackie Phillips and Chester Hillard

Irish Potatoes: Chester Hillard

Tomatoes, Red Slicing: Chester Hillard

Tomatoes, Red Miniature: Raverne Melellan and Nathan Kring

Tomatoes, Yellow Miniature: Jackie Phillips and Jan Fowler

Squash (Yellow Summer): Jackie Phillips and Chester Hillard

Squash (Zucchini): Jan Fowler

Most Unusual Vegetable: Jan Fowler

Basil: Arba Kenner

Oregano: Arba Kenner

Parsley: Trent Zinner

Rosemary: Rebecca Roberts and Jan Fowler

Thyme: Raverne Melellan and Rebecca Roberts

Other Herbs: Chester Hillard

Fresh Display Herbs: Raverne Melellan

Garlic: Chester Hillard

Miscellaneous: William Grooms and Arba Kenner

Ugliest Vegetable: Lucy Keough

Award for Most Points: Chester Hillard

Best in Show: Arba Kenner

Award for Most Entries: Chester Hillard

Youth Garden

Vegetable Exhibit: August Jones

Beans: August Jones

Corn: August Jones

Cucumbers (slicing): August Jones

Cucumbers (pickling): August Jones

Eggplant: August Jones

Banana Peppers: Preston Zinner

Bell Peppers: August Jones

Tomatoes (red slicing): August Jones

Tomatoes (red miniature): August Jones and Preston Zinner

Tomatoes (yellow miniature): August Jones, Preston Zinner

Squash (summer): Christian Roberts and August Jones

Squash (zucchini): August Jones

Most Unusual Vegetable: August Jones

Basil: Preston Zinner

Parsley: Preston Zinner

Rosemary: Ansley Roberts

Thyme: Brayden Roberts

Herbs (other): Anna Claire Morgan, Sarah Smith and Colleen Shaffer

Blackberries: Kendall Quire

Miscellaneous: Preston Zinner

Vegetable Critter: Christian Roberts

Ugliest Vegetable: August Jones

Award for Most Points: August Jones

Best in Show: August Jones

Award for Most Entries: August Jones

Youth Handicraft

Woodcraft (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire

Ceramics (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire, Christian Roberts and Ceri Geissinger

Holiday Decorations (8–18 years old): Christian Roberts and Kendall Quire

Scrap Art (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire

Collage (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire

Handmade Jewelry (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire

Weaving: Anna Claire Morgan, Ethan Morgan and Kendall Quire

Patriotic Item (8–18 years old): Kendall Quire

Miscellaneous (9–18 years old): Kendall Quire, Christian Roberts and Brayden Roberts

Art

Preschool: Coloring — Pierce Harp

First-third grade: Pencil Drawing — Lynlee Quarles

First-third grade: Color Drawing — Ansley Roberts

First-third grade: Miscellaneous — Ansley Roberts and Kaydence Ware

Fourth-sixth grade: Miscellaneous — Cristina Petrey, Katrina Petrey

Seventh-eighth grade: Water Color — Christian Roberts

Seventh-eighth grade: Miscellaneous — Anna Lisa Daley and Christian Roberts

Ninth-12th grade: Acrylic Painting — Natalie Nieto

Adult: Acrylic Painting — Layren Johnson, Buddy Rogers and Carla Carter

Adult: Oil Painting — Sallie Lanham and Lucy Keough

Adult: Water Color Painting — Buddy Rogers, Susan Case

Adult: Collage — Susan Case

Adult: Miscellaneous — Leign Ann Farris, Susan Case

Best of Show: Sallie Lanham

Photograph — Youth

Any Subject: Black and White — Katrina Petrey

Photography — Adult

Any Subject: Black and White — Tara Linney, Scotty Campbell and David Morse

Any Subject: Color — Tara Linney, Larry Grasch and Scotty Campbell

People: Bob Lanham, Larry Grasch and Tara Linney

Pets/Animals: Tara Linney, David Morse, Ruth Henry

Children/Youth: Carla Carter, Ruth Henry and Larry Grasch

Nature: Animals or Wildlife — Scotty Campbell, Tara Linney and Beth Gallagher Henninger

Nature: Scenic — Tara Linney, Bob Lanham, Scotty Campbell

Vacation Photo: Larry Grasch, Tara Linney and Beth Gallagher Henninger

Fair Photo: Tara Linney

Best of Show: Bob Lanham

Honey

Bottled honey (light): First (multiple) — Jack Kuhn, Wes Henry, Lynn Morris

Bottled honey (light): Second — George Fowler

Bottled honey (amber): First (multiple) — Lynn Morris, Jack Kuhn

Bottled honey (amber): Second — Wes Henry

Bottled honey (amber): Third — George Fowler

Bottle honey (dark) : First — Jack Kuhn

Chuck Comb Honey: First (multiple) — George Fowler and Jack Kuhn

Cut Comb Honey: First — Jack Kuhn

Cut Comb Honey: Second — George Fowler

Painted Black Honey Jar: First — Ken Daniels

Painted Black Honey Jar: Second (multiple) — Jack Kuhn, Wes Henry and George Fowler

Painted Black Honey Jar: Third — Lynn Morris

Honey Frame: First — Jack Kuhn

Honey Frame: Second — George Fowler

Wax Black: First — Wes Henry

Wax Candles: First — George Fowler

Grand Champion Apiarist: Jack Kuhn

FFA Crops

Hay (alfalfa): Seth Carr

Hay (fescue): Seth Carr

FFA Shop

Records: Olivia Moore

Welding Projects (small): Nick Hockensmith

Miscellaneous: Nick Hockensmith

FFA Horticulture Exhibit

Blooming House Plants: Trent Zinner

Floral Design (artificial arrangement): Ally Napier and Elizabeth Judy

Floral Design (live flower arrangement): Lacey Hockensmith, Ashley Layson and Alison Kropf

FFA Vegetable Crops

Banana Peppers: Trent Zinner

Jalapeno Peppers: Trent Zinner

Tomantoes (green): Trent Zinner

Tomatoes (striped/other color): Trent Zinner

FFA Records

Secretary’s Book: Ginny Lyle, Mahmood Ateyeh

Proficiencies: Entrepreneurship: Olivia Moore, Virginia Lyle and Nick Hockensmith

Proficiencies Placement: Jett Bradley, Seth Carr and Sarah Smith

Open Crops

Hay: Timothy — Brian Riddle

Hay: Orchard Grass — Brian Riddle

Hay: Fescue — Brian Riddle

Hay: Mixed — Brian Riddle

Antiques/Collectibles

Ladies Apparel: Agnes Parman and Sara Elmer

Old Framed Picture: Sara Elmer

Depression Glass: Sara Elmer

Small Wooden Item: Agnes Parman and Sara Elmer

Old Copper Item: Sara Elmer

Old Postcard: Sara Elmer, David Morse and Sofia Salyer

Frankfort Memorabilia: David Morse

Mustache Cup: Agnes Parman

Old Story Book: Sara Elmer

Old Tin Can: David Morse

Preserve Stand: Jennifer Parrish, Sara Elmer and Kevin Parrish

Old Bottle: Sara Elmer

Pocket Knife: David Morse

Lamp (Oil): Sara Elmer

Pottery/Crockery Item: Sara Elmer

Jewelry: Sara Elmer

Miscellaneous: Kevin Parrish, Jennifer Parrish and Sara Elmer

Photo (people): Sara Elmer and David Morse

Photo (scenic): David Morse

Best of Show: David Morse

Teapot/Collectibles

Most Unusual: Leah Graham, Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond

Prettiest: Mary Ann Hammond, Jennifer Parrish and Harold Hammond

Animal Theme: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond, Jennifer Parrish

Holiday Theme: Harrod Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond

Smallest Working: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond

Salt/Pepper Shakers (Holiday): Jennifer Parrish, Kevin Parrish, Harold Hammond

Salt/Pepper Shakers (Most Unusual):: Harold Hammond, Jennifer Parrish, Mary Ann Hammond

Cookie Jar Contest

Most Unusual: Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond

Animal Theme: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

Holiday Theme: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

Antique: Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

Doll Show

Smallest Doll: Addison Shaffer, Ansley Roberts and Lynlee Quarles

Prettiest Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Addison Shaffer

Bride Doll: Lynlee Quarles and Addison Shaffer

Best Dressed Girl Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Addison Shaffer

Best Dressed Boy Doll: Jude Quarles

Most Loved Doll: Lynlee Quarles, Addison Shaffer and Ansley Roberts

Toy Car Show

Smallest Car or Truck: Lynlee Quarles, Jude Quarles, Brayden Roberts

Match Box Cars: Ansley Roberts, Brayden Roberts

Model Cars: Addison Shaffer

Oldest Car or Truck: Ansley Roberts, Brayden Roberts, Lynlee Quarles

NASCAR: Brayden Roberts, Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles

Army Vehicles: Brayden Roberts, Ansley Roberts

Commercial Vehicles: Ansley Roberts, Lynlee Quarles, Brayden Roberts

Collection of Trucks and Cars: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts and Brayden Roberts

