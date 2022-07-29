Quilts
Machine applique (machine or hand quilted): Debbie Brown, Terry Sullivan
Pieced/applique (long arm quilted): Debra Miller
Pieced (machine or hand) hand quilted: Terry Sullivan
Pieced (machine or hand) machine quilted: Debbie Poole, Ann Cockley
Two-person quilt (pieced): Debra Miller, Dorothy Fouts, Nadine Cox
Two-person quilt (applique): Ann Cockley, Dorothy Fouts
Wall hanging (any technique; hand quilted): Ann Cockley, Dorothy Fouts, Leah Tupts
Wall hanging (any technique; machine quilted): Nadine Cox, Anne Hillard
Mixed techniques: Agnes Parman, Carol Wilson
Miscellaneous (quilted garments/table runners): Nadine Cox
Old quilt: Robin Packer-Hackett
Your first quilt: Eleanor Hasken-Wagner
Baby or juvenile theme quilt (any technique): Debbie Poole, Debra Miller
Holiday theme quilted item: Agnes Parman, Debbie Poole, Mary Ann Burch
Best of Show (adult): Agnes Parman
Handiwork
Recycled item: Denise Boebinger
Miscellaneous stitchery: Anne Hillard
Miscellaneous: Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Rick Hackett Sr., Robin Parker-Hackett
Ceramics/pottery
Molder ceramics: (stained): Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Glazed ceramics: Leslie Laird, Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Hand-painted ceramics: Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond, Leslie Laird
Wheel thrown pottery: Leslie Laird
Knitting
Hand knit clothing: Kerry Lowary, Whitney Roca, Rafael Roca
Miscellaneous: Kerry Lowary, Whitney Roca, Rafael Roca
Crochet
Afghan: Denise Morgan, Robin Parker-Hackett
Baby afghan: Pam Hamrick
Clothing: Eleanor Hasken-Wagner
Miscellaneous: Delaina Morgan, Leah Tupts, Eleanor Hasken-Wagner
Miscellaneous needlework
Embroidery: Lilly Ruwet, Jessica Lopez
Miscellaneous embroidery: Ann Cockley
Clothing
Apron: Robin Parker-Hackett
Dress (one or two piece): Eleanor Hasken-Wagner
Adult jacket: Anne Hillard
Purse or tote: Anne Hillard, Agnes Parman
Miscellaneous: Anne Hillard
Home furnishing
Hooked or handmade rug: Leslie Laird
Recycled items: Eleanor Hasken-Wagner
Miscellaneous: Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Renee Hackett
Pictures
Cross-Stitched (framed): Pam Hamrick
Shop — open
Lathe-turning: Donnie Rodgers
Scroll saw wood craft: Randy Harrod
Intarsia: Randy Harrod
Woodworking (no larger than 24x24 inches): Donnie Rodgers, Randy Harrod
Woodworking (natural stained): Donnie Rodgers, Randy Harrod, Jessica Lopez
Woodworking (miscellaneous): Donnie Rogers, Randy Harrod, Jessica Lopez
Youth handicraft
Needlecraft (8-18 years old): Cristina Perry
Ceramics (9-18 years old): Ansley Roberts
Scrap art (8-18 years old): Renee Hackett
Handmade jewelry (8-18 years old): Katrina Petrey
Miscellaneous (9-18 years old): Renee Hackett, Cristina Perry, Katrina Petrey
Foods (adult)
Biscuits: Shawna White
Pie: Shawna White
Foods (youth)
Other candy: Ava Murphy
Cake: Benjamin Young
Cookies: Ava Murphy
Bread: Darrian Miller, Ava Murphy, Damian Miller
Foods (overall)
Most individual entries in foods: Shawna White
Best of Show in foods: Shawna White
Canning (adult)
Green beans: Rick Hackett Sr., Tory Wood
Soft spreads miscellaneous: Tory Wood
Best of Show in canning: Tory Wood
Open garden
Vegetable exhibit: William Grooms, Tory Wood
Bean (bunch): Tory Wood, William Grooms
Beets: William Grooms
Cabbage: Chester Hillard
Cucumbers (slicing): Raverne McLellan, Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen
Cucumbers (pickling): William Grooms
Okra: Mary-Ann Allen
Onions (white): William Grooms
Onions (yellow): William Grooms
Banana peppers: Tory Wood, William Grooms, Mary-Grace Allen
Bell peppers: Tory Wood, Chester Hillard, William Grooms
Peppers (hot): Tory Wood, Mary-Grace Allen, Shawna White
Irish potatoes: William Grooms, Tory Wood
Potatoes (red): William Grooms, Tory Wood
Tomatoes, red slicing: Chester Hillard
Tomatoes, red miniature: Rachel Zinner, Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen
Tomatoes, yellow miniature: William Grooms, Greg Allen, Mary-Grace Allen
Squash (yellow summer): Emily Johnson, Chester Hillard
Watermelon: Emily Johnson
Mint: Tory Wood, Shawna White, William Grooms
Lavender: Emily Johnson, Tory Wood
Basil: Mary-Grace Allen, Arba Kenner, Tory Wood
Oregano: Arba Kenner, Emily Johnson, Shawna White
Rosemary: Tory Wood, Shawna White, Mary-Grace Allen
Thyme: Shawna White
Other herbs: Chester Hillard
Fresh herbs display: Tory Wood, Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen
Garlic: William Grooms, Tory Wood, Chester Hillard
Blackberries: Tory Wood
Blueberries: Tory Wood
Raspberries: Tory Wood
Vegetable critter: William Grooms
Ugliest vegetable: William Grooms, Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen
Smallest vegetable: William Grooms, Raverne McLellan
Largest vegetable: William Grooms
Most unusual vegetable: Raverne McLellan, William Grooms
Award for most points: William Grooms
Best in Show: William Grooms
Youth garden
Beans: Marley Smither
Cabbage (largest): August Jones
Corn: August Jones
Cucumbers (slicing): August Jones
Cucumbers (pickling): August Jones, Marley Smither
Eggplant: August Jones
Banana peppers: Preston Zinner, Trent Zinner
Bell peppers: August Jones
Hot peppers: Preston Zinner, Trent Zinner
Potatoes (Irish): Marley Smither, August Jones
Tomatoes (red miniature): Marley Smither, Ansley Roberts, Trent Zinner
Tomatoes (yellow miniature): August Jones, Kyleigh Penn
Tomatoes (heirloom): August Jones
Squash (summer): Marley Smither, August Jones, Lilly Ruwet
Watermelon: August Jones
Mint: Henry Leonberger, Oliver Leonberger, Preston Zinner
Basil: Oliver Leonberger, Henry Leonberger, Preston Zinner
Oregano: Henry Leonberger, Oliver Leonberger
Rosemary: Henry Leonberger, Oliver Leonberger, Christian Roberts
Thyme: Henry Leonberger, Oliver Leonberger
Herbs (other): Oliver Leonberger, Henry Leonberger
Fresh herbs display: Oliver Leonberger, Henry Leonberger
Garlic: Oliver Leonberger, Henry Leonberger
Blackberries: Oliver Leonberger, Henry Leonberger
Miscellaneous: August Jones
Vegetable critter: Christian Roberts, Brayden Roberts, Ansley Roberts
Largest vegetable: August Jones
Most unusual vegetable: August Jones
Award for most points: August Jones
Best in Show: August Jones
Art
Preschool coloring: Georgia Mangan
Preschool miscellaneous: Georgia Mangan
Fourth-sixth grade miscellaneous: Ansley Roberts
Seventh-eighth grade color drawing: Marc Ruwet
Ninth-12th grade ink drawing: Lilly Ruwet
Ninth-12th grade color drawing: Lilly Ruwet
Ninth–12th Grade acrylic painting: Lilly Ruwet
Ninth-12th grade collage: Lilly Ruwet
Ninth-12th grade miscellaneous: Lilly Ruwet
Adult pencil drawing: Buddy Rogers, Tommy Quarles
Adult acrylic painting: Buddy Rogers, Terry Sullivan
Adult watercolor painting: Buddy Rogers
Adult miscellaneous: Leighann Fallis, Buddy Rogers
Best of Show (youth): Lilly Ruwet
Best of Show (adult): Buddy Rogers
Photography (youth)
Any subject (black and white): Soledad Lopez
Any subject (color): Esmeralda Lopez, Soledad Lopez
Pets/animals: Soledad Lopez
Children/youth: Esmeralda Lopez
Nature (animals or wildlife): James Proctor, Elli Mangan
Nature (scenic): Esmeralda Lopez
Vacation: Esmeralda Lopez
Photography (adult)
Any subject (black and white): Tommy Quarles, Jessica Lopez, Philip Murphy
Any subject (color): Tommy Quarles, Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen
People: Tommy Quarles, Mary-Grace Allen, Jessica Lopez
Pets/animals: Tommy Quarles, Mary-Grace Allen, Jessica Lopez
Children/youth: Philip Murphy, Mary-Grace Allen, Jessica Lopez
Nature (animals or wildlife): Tommy Quarles, Philip Murphy, Greg Allen
Nature (scenic): Larry Grasch, Mary-Grace Allen, Jessica Lopez
Vacation: Jessica Lopez, Philip Murphy, Larry Grasch
Fair: Tommy Quarles
Best of Show (youth): James Proctor
Best of Show (adult): Tommy Quarles
Honey
Bottled honey (light) first (multiple): Wes Henry, Lynn Morris, George Fowler
Bottled honey (light) second (multiple): Denise Boebinger, Jacob Kuhn
Bottled honey (light) third (multiple): Marsh Bezold, Chris Kenly
Bottled honey (amber) first (multiple): Jacob Kuhn, George Fowler
Painted black honey jar: Chris Kenley, Lynn Morris, Jacob Kuhn
Chuck comb honey: Jacob Kuhn
Cut comb honey: Jacob Kuhn
Mead: Michael Wiley
Honey frame: Jacob Kuhn
Wax black: Wes Henry, Jacob Kuhn
Molded wax item: George Fowler
Wax candles: George Fowler, Wes Henry
Photography (bee related) first (multiple): Lynn Morris, Wes Henry
Encaustic painting (bee related): Jacob Kuhn, Leigh Kuhn
Needlework (bee related): Denise Boebinger
Miscellaneous bee item (junior age): Georgia Mangan
Miscellaneous bee item (intermediate age): Elli Mangan
Home brewing
Beer (IPA style): Craig Gardone
Beer (light ale style): Adam Leonberger
Beer (dark ale style): Craig Gardone
Speciality beer: Craig Gardone, Michael Wiley
FFA crops
Hay (fescue): Bailey Banks
FFA shop
Welding projects (small): Tucker Hulette
Ag Mechanics (small): Tucker Hulette
FFA horticulture exhibit
Ferns: Trent Zinner, Preston Zinner
Floral design (artificial arrangement): Mallory Gordon, Zoie Anglin, Kaitlyn Stigers
Floral design (live flower arrangement): Haley Keith, Kaitlyn Stigers, Mallory Gordon
FFA vegetable crops
Vegetable exhibit: Kyleigh Penn
Cucumbers (pickling): Kyleigh Penn
Onions (white): Kyleigh Penn
Onions (yellow): Makayla Gilbert, Kyleigh Penn
Onions (purple): Kyleigh Penn
Banana peppers: Trent Zinner, Preston Zinner
Bell peppers: Trent Zinner, Christian Roberts, Makayla Gilbert
Jalapeno peppers: Trent Zinner, Preston Zinner
Tomatoes (red slicing): Trent Zinner
Tomatoes (yellow slicing): Stephen Parido, Kyleigh Penn
Tomatoes (green): Makayla Gilbert, Hayden Smoot, Kyleigh Penn
Tomatoes (striped/other color): Preston Zinner, Trent Zinner
Squash (yellow summer): Makayla Gilbert, Stephen Parido
Squash (zucchini): Kyleigh Penn, Makayla Gilbert
FFA records
Secretary’s book: Colleen Shaffer
Scrapbook: Emily Hensley
Proficiencies entrepreneurship: Olivia Moore, Cooper Patrick, Rachel Delong
Antiques/collectibles
Old framed picture: Greg Allen
Small wooden item: Agnes Parman, Mary-Grace Allen
Political campaign item: Greg Allen, Mary-Grace Allen
Old storybook: Greg Allen, Mary-Grace Allen
Lamp (oil): Mary-Grace Allen, Greg Allen, Christian Roberts
Antique fishing item: Greg Allen, Mary-Grace Allen
Salt/pepper shakers: Agnes Parman
Miscellaneous: Greg Allen, Agnes Parman, Mary-Grace Allen
Photo (people): Agnes Parman, Mary-Grace Allen
Best of Show: Agnes Parman
Teapot/collectibles
Most unusual: Mary Ann Hammond, Harrod Hammond
Prettiest: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Animal theme: Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Holiday theme: Harold Hammond
Antique: Mary Ann Hammond
Smallest working: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Salt/pepper shakers (holiday): Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Salt/pepper shakers (most unusual): Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Cookie jar contest
Most unusual: Harold Hammond
Prettiest: Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Animal theme: Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Holiday theme: Mary Ann Hammond, Harold Hammond
Antique: Harold Hammond, Mary Ann Hammond
Doll Show
Smallest doll: Ansley Roberts, Lynlee Quarles, Jude Quarles
Prettiest doll: Jude Quarles, Lynlee Quarles, Elli Mangan
Most authentic foreign doll: Georgia Mangan
Bride doll: Lynlee Quarles, Jude Quarles
Best dressed girl doll: Jude Quarles, Ansley Roberts, Lynlee Quarles
Best dressed boy doll: Jude Quarles
Most loved doll: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles
Toy car show
Smallest car or truck: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles
Matchbox cars: Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts, Preston Zinner
Model cars: Preston Zinner
Oldest car or truck: Jude Quarles, Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts
NASCAR: Lynlee Quarles, Preston Zinner, Ansley Roberts
Army vehicles: Jude Quarles
Railroad cars: Preston Zinner, Lynlee Quarles
Commercial vehicles: Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles, Preston Zinner
Collection of trucks and cars: Preston Zinner, Lynlee Quarles, Ansley Roberts
