Asleep at the Wheel will return to the Grand Theatre after 4½ years to bring western swing to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Ray Benson, founder of Asleep at the Wheel, has been the band’s leader since 1970 and has overseen numerous musicians who have passed through the band’s membership.
For a man who has maintained the tradition of western swing — along with American roots and country origins — Benson’s background might surprise all but Asleep at the Wheel’s historians.
Benson was born in Philadelphia, as Ray Benson Seifert to a Jewish family. He listened to jazz, and later enrolled in the late 60s in Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio — then generally viewed as the most liberal college in the most liberal period in American education history.
Benson left Antioch and with Lucky Oceans (Reuben Gosfield, also a Philadelphian) founded Asleep at the Wheel with an Antioch classmate, and several other musicians, with the plan to play and thereby revive American roots music.
“We moved to a 1,500-acre peach and apple orchard farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, and began learning — we didn’t really know how to play, but we learned … played bars, honky-tonks, whatever,” said Benson.
Asleep at the Wheel’s first major gig was opening for Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna (Jefferson Airplane’s Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady) in 1970 in Washington, D.C. Though the audience was full of hippies when anti-Vietnam sentiment was at its peak, Asleep at the Wheel played truck driver music — songs by Woody Guthrie and Merle Haggard — “but they liked it,” Benson said.
From Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel relocated to California’s Bay area and began regular play at Berkeley’s Longbranch Saloon — another unexpected ultra-liberal location for an aspiring western swing/country band.
“The Longbranch audience was Berkeley hippies/liberal students," Benson said. "Van Morrison, future Doobie Brothers, Commander Cody — they all played there. We got to play on Tuesdays. Van Morrison sat in with us.”
Later, when Van Morrison praised their “great country music” in a 1973 Rolling Stone interview, they got a record contract and released their debut album "Coming Right at Ya."
From there, Asleep at the Wheel met Willie Nelson who suggested moving to Austin, Texas, which they did in 1974 and where they remain headquartered today.
“We met and talked to Willie," Benson said. "He said 'move to Austin.' We rented a house there, moved and have been there ever since — 49 years now.”
From those beginnings, the sustained musicianship at Asleep at the Wheel has become legendary. The band has released 30 albums, and won nine Grammy awards while constantly touring nationally in the tradition of its spiritual mentor, Bob Wills, the godfather of western swing.
“Wills did it as did Ernest Tubb, then Willie Nelson," Benson said. "You keep close to your audience.”
Asleep at the Wheel has been named the “Touring Band of the Year” by the Country Music Association and won the “Lifetime Achievement in Performance” award by Americana Music Association Awards. The band has had more than five members during its five-decade career, always led by Ray Benson on lead guitar and vocals, along with six other performers including Ginny Mac, Flavio Pasquetto, Jason Baczynski, Lyon Graulty, Dennis Ludiker, fiddle, mandolin and vocals, and Josh Hoag, bass.
The show is sponsored by Richard and Gloria Everman and Jack and Teresa Ellis.
At press time the show is a near sell out. However, some tickets may become available from season ticket holders if unable to attend. Contact the Grand ticket office at 502-352-7469.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
