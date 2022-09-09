Asleep at the Wheel_submitted.jpg

Asleep at the Wheel will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. (Image provided)

Asleep at the Wheel will return to the Grand Theatre after 4½ years to bring western swing to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ray Benson, founder of Asleep at the Wheel, has been the band’s leader since 1970 and has overseen numerous musicians who have passed through the band’s membership.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription