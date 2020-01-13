The Grand Theatre will screen “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in a story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.
Tickets are $10 and are available on the Grand Theatre website.
The Grand Theatre is located at 308 St. Clair St.