A century with the right to vote: Kentucky became 24th state to ratify the 19th Amendment

As we enter the new year of 2020, Jan. 6 will be an especially significant date for Kentucky.
This was the date when our legislators ratified the 19th Amendment, which would eventually entitle all women to full voting rights. Let’s step back 100 years and see what happened on Jan. 6, 1920.
The 1920 Kentucky General Assembly’s first day fell on Tuesday, Jan. 6. There was much anticipation by Kentucky suffragists of this being the day the legislature would ratify the 19th Amendment, also called the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.
Their affirmative vote would make Kentucky the 24th state among the 36 states needed to ratify and make it law. Newly elected Gov. Edwin P. Morrow urged the legislature to support this bill with these words:
“A government ‘of the people by the people’ can not and does not exist in a commonwealth in which one-half of its citizens are denied the right of suffrage. The women of Kentucky are citizens and there is no good or just reason why they should be refused the full and equal exercise of the sovereign right of every free people — the ballot. Every member of this General Assembly is unequivocally committed by his party’s platform declaration to cast his vote and use his influence for the immediate enfranchisement of women in both nation and state. Party loyalty, faith-keeping with the people and our long-boasted chivalry all demand that the General Assembly shall break all previous speed records in ratifying the Federal Suffrage Amendment and passing all measures granting political rights to women.”
Kentucky Equal Rights Association president Madeline Breckinridge and the other Lexington KERA members took the morning interurban to Frankfort. Suffragists from Western Kentucky and other parts of the state simultaneously converged on the state capital.
The Louisville Post described it as “a large delegation which will storm Frankfort.” A luncheon was hosted by the Franklin County Equal Rights Association at the YMCA. After the luncheon, all would be transported to the Capitol for the first business of the day, ratification of the women’s suffrage amendment.
Representatives from Alice Paul’s National Women’s Party arrived from Washington to support the federal amendment and Laura Clay’s Citizens Committee for State Suffrage were in town supporting a state amendment.
Just imagine how these women felt after decades of work and the many defeats to finally be this close to having their state ratify the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.
Morrow began by addressing the legislature:
“In an hour of need the people of Kentucky have selected you as their representatives in the general assembly. By your own seeking you are here to stand for, act for and serve the splendid people. Problems of the highest importance, matters and policies of the most vital concern to the good of Kentucky, and the welfare of its people confront you. In the performance of the duties that await you I am confident you will act with wisdom, discretion and patriotism and, with a profound consciousness of great responsibility.” (State Journal — Jan. 7, 1920)
It was agreed that a Democrat, Sen. Charles M. Harriss, would present the ratification resolution in the Senate, and a Republican, Joseph Lazarus, in the House. The women attending had the gratification of seeing the Federal Amendment ratified.
It passed both Senate and House the first day of the session, a speed unprecedented in Kentucky legislative history.
With ratification prize in hand, many of the women would attend the KERA convention at Lexington’s Phoenix Hotel later that same day. When Madeline Breckinridge arrived at the convention that evening for the “Glorification meeting” her first words were, “Hurrah. I hoped to see Kentucky the 23rd state to ratify the Suffrage amendment, but we were deprived of this honor by Rhode Island, which ratified the amendment at 1 o’clock, while the Kentucky legislature did not act until 4 o’clock, placing Kentucky 24th in the list of states to ratify.” (Lexington Herald, Jan. 7, 1920)
Speeches that evening grew a bit political. Gov. Morrow’s speech, titled “Woman Suffrage and the Republican Party,” gave reasons why women voters should enter the Republican party. Speeches by Judge C. S. Nunn and Senator Harris urged women to enter the Democratic Party.
Clearly, the democracy, so newly expanded to Kentucky women, was already working.
The convention ended on the evening of Jan. 7 with Emmeline Pankhurst, famous English Suffragette, presenting her speech titled “Civilization in Danger: How Women Can Help to Save It.”
The next day, Jan. 8, KERA officers and members returned to Frankfort to see the governor sign the ratification.
The Kentucky Equal Rights Association’s years of striving and now reaching its goal, would move to the next step. At this convention it was decided to change its organizational name to the League of Women Voters as soon as the Federal Amendment was ratified.
One last positive note occurred March 1920. The legislature, not knowing if the Federal Amendment would be completely ratified in time for the November election, passed a bill assuring voting rights for Kentucky women in the upcoming November presidential election.
We honor all those brave women who fought the battle for the vote and the men who supported them.
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration and Chorus will sponsor a special event to commemorate this historic day in Kentucky’s history. It will be held Jan. 6, 2020, at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, River Room, from 5-7:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Seating may be limited. RSVP to scoffey7@mis.net.
Sources for this article included History of Women Suffrage, Volume VI, Lexington Herald Jan. 1920 and The State Journal Jan. 1920.