At the expense of being redundant, here are a couple of reminders.
• Unless you’re planting in a cold frame, low tunnel or greenhouse, then planting for this season is over. It’s almost impossible to imagine with the heat we’ve been having that the average date for first frost in Kentucky is somewhere between Oct. 10 and 31, depending on which chart you consult. Not too long ago when climate change was just something scientists and politicians talked about, before its effects started showing, the date was firmly set at Oct. 10 — and accurate, too. But now things are changing.
Killing frost will likely follow a couple of weeks after the first frost occurs, and that’s the end of the season for sure.
In short: Unless you can protect it, don’t plant it!
• If you’ve planted trees, shrubs or other foundation plantings, be dedicated to keeping them watered if you want to keep them alive. If this non-declared drought continues, even more established plantings will be impacted. And they’ll still need a lot of water — even if Mother Nature decides to help.
Natural forecasting signs
Here are some natural signs that might help you forecast the winter. And, if you’re bold — which I hope you are — you can share that prediction and what led you to your conclusion. Send it to me or drop it by the newspaper.
These are provided by the Farmer’s Almanac, published in Lewiston, Maine. It’s the almanac I use for the astrological charts, moon’s phases and other tips. They write:
“Before there were weather apps for your smartphone, Doppler radar, or the National Weather Service, our ancestors looked to the signs from nature to prepare for what’s to come. These were passed down from generation to generation and are today’s bits of weather folklore.
“In our 1978 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, we shared Cleveland’s weather guru Dick Goddard’s list of 20 signs of nature that can predict a harsh winter ahead — and it is still relevant today." So, according to folklore, here are the signs of a hard winter to come:
• Thicker than normal corn husks
• Woodpeckers sharing a tree
• Early arrival of the snowy owl
• Early departure of geese and ducks
• Early migration of the monarch butterfly
• Thick hair on the nape of a cow’s neck
• Heavy and numerous fogs during August — Cindy Howard kept up with this one for us
• Raccoons with thick tails and bright bands
• Mice chewing furiously to get into your home
• Early arrival of crickets on the hearth
• Spiders spinning larger than usual webs and entering the house in great number
• Pigs gathering sticks
• Ants marching in a line rather than meandering
• Early seclusion of bees in the hive
• Unusual abundance of acorns (and other mast crops)
• Muskrats burrowing holes high on the riverbank
• “See how high the hornet’s nest, ‘twill tell how high the snow will rest.”
• Squirrels gathering nuts early to fortify against a hard winter
• Frequent halos or rings around the sun or moon foretells of numerous snowfalls
• And a real favorite — one I personally endorse — the distribution of orange and black on the woolly worm, also called woolly bear. According to folklore, if the caterpillar’s orange band is narrow, the winter will be snowy; conversely, a wide orange band means a mild winter.
All black caterpillars are not woolly bears. And fuzzier-than-normal woolly bear caterpillars are said to mean that winter will be very cold.
Weather in ‘Foxfire’
My go-to source for natural signs to predict the winter has long been "The Foxfire Book," published by Eliot Wigginton in 1972. It was such a raging hit that several subsequent Foxfire books were published regaling the traditional, old wives’ and folktales of the people of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
I’m not going to publish all the tips from "Foxfire," some of which are found above. I would suggest visiting the library and checking out a copy of the book, go online and purchase one from a bookseller or just search for weather tips in "Foxfire."
They’re interesting and more expansive.
With all this “natural information” in hand, sally forth into the woods and fields and let’s hear about what you find and what you interpret it to mean.
I’ll be waiting for your forecast.