First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., welcomes the community to "A Morning of Music" at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Featured will be congregational singing of favorite carols, beautiful music from the FBC Sanctuary Choir, Handbell Choir and Instrumental Ensemble, and reading of scripture. 

Free Sunday parking is available behind the church in the Ann Street Parking Garage or in front of the church on Wapping and St. Clair streets.

