The tenth annual Spellapalooza will be Aug. 9 at Thorn Hill Learning Center for community members to enjoy a fun night of spelling. Twenty teams will compete to win the Spelling Bee trophy.
Each team is sponsored by a different agency, such as Kentucky State University or the public library. Along with the contest, there will be a silent auction, a bake sale, beverage bar, and dinner will be served to those who offer a donation amount of their choosing. Donations benefit Thorn Hill Learning Center.
"Anyone can come, and they can have fun spelling too," said Thorn Hill Learning Center instructor Frank Smith. The event is open to the public, but those wishing to compete must have already registered with a team.
Still, Smith says the event attracts over 200-300 people each year to Thorn Hill, where audience members can enjoy a feast and try their hand at spelling from the crowd.
"It's always been a very popular event," said Smith.
There is also a bee-themed costume contest for teams and audience members who would like to participate. Attendees and teams can compete to win most spirited or best costume.
Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and the spelling bee will start at 6 p.m.