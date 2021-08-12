2012.2.1ab

“A white woman has only one handicap to overcome — that of sex.

I have two, both sex and race." — Mary Church Terrell

Enslavement and denial of education were two of the numerous obstacles African Americans endured before the Civil War. After the war, de facto bondage in the form of share cropping, segregation and threat of bodily harm prolonged their plight for most of a century.

Yet, despite these many obstacles, they found ways to move forward. Mary Terrell’s words above, while in no way diminishing white women’s need to gain the vote, are all the more inspiring for the strength and determination expressed by women of color in their own long quest for equality.

The National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) was closed to black women, except for early pioneers — Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and a few others. NAWSA soon excluded African American women because they hoped to increase support from southern women, most of whom opposed any form of inter-racial endeavor.

It was a case of wanting something (voting rights) so much that they sacrificed their better judgement — and, ironically, their own professed belief in equality.

In the late 1800s, a movement for the formation of women’s clubs got underway across the nation. For white women, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) became the national organization. This too was closed to black women.

African American women forged a path toward suffrage by forming their own organizations to champion social improvements, including universal suffrage.

In 1896, the National Federation of Afro-American Women and the National League of Colored Women merged to form the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC). The two leading founders were Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin and Mary Church Terrell.

Other distinguished leaders present at this first meeting included Harriet Tubman, Margaret Murray Washington, Frances E. W. Harper, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Eliza Ann Gardner. At their first meeting the motto “Lifting as We Climb” was adopted using Terrell’s words:

“And so, lifting as we climb, onward and upward we go, struggling and striving, and hoping that the buds and blossoms of our desires will burst into glorious fruition 'ere long. With courage, born of success achieved in the past, with a keen sense of the responsibility which we shall continue to assume, we look forward to a future large with promise and hope. Seeking no favors because of our color, nor patronage because of our needs, we knock at the bar of justice, asking an equal chance.”

By 1916, the NACWC had more than 300 registered clubs across the nation and a membership of 100,000. They would address lynching and segregation, as well as universal suffrage for black men and women.

In Kentucky, the first NACWC chapter was organized in 1903. By 1935, it had grown to 112 clubs across the state and approximately 2,500 members, making Kentucky's chapter the second largest among the 21 states reporting NACWC membership.

The National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs continues today, and still promotes service to community.

Josephine Ruffin and Mary Terrell were also involved (with W.E.B. DuBois) in the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), incorporated in 1911. The association's charter expressed its mission:

"To promote equality of rights and eradicate caste or race prejudice among citizens of the United States; to advance the interest of colored citizens; to secure for them impartial suffrage; and to increase their opportunities for securing justice in the courts, education for their children, employment according to their ability, and complete equality before the law."

Though American women celebrate Aug. 26, 2020, as the centennial of women’s right to vote, failure to enforce the 19th Amendment after 1920 continued to deprive voting rights from African American women in the segregated south.

Forty-five more years would pass before the 1965 Voting Rights Act affirmed — and enforced — their legal right to vote.

A showcase of African American suffragists will be held at the Paul Sawyier Public Library (River Room) on Aug. 21 beginning at 1 p.m. and concluding with a film featuring Harriet Tubman at 3 p.m. The public is invited to participate in celebrating the centennial of women’s right to vote and learning more about these courageous pioneers.

