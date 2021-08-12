“A white woman has only one handicap to overcome — that of sex.
I have two, both sex and race." — Mary Church Terrell
Enslavement and denial of education were two of the numerous obstacles African Americans endured before the Civil War. After the war, de facto bondage in the form of share cropping, segregation and threat of bodily harm prolonged their plight for most of a century.
Yet, despite these many obstacles, they found ways to move forward. Mary Terrell’s words above, while in no way diminishing white women’s need to gain the vote, are all the more inspiring for the strength and determination expressed by women of color in their own long quest for equality.
The National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) was closed to black women, except for early pioneers — Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and a few others. NAWSA soon excluded African American women because they hoped to increase support from southern women, most of whom opposed any form of inter-racial endeavor.
It was a case of wanting something (voting rights) so much that they sacrificed their better judgement — and, ironically, their own professed belief in equality.
In the late 1800s, a movement for the formation of women’s clubs got underway across the nation. For white women, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) became the national organization. This too was closed to black women.
African American women forged a path toward suffrage by forming their own organizations to champion social improvements, including universal suffrage.
In 1896, the National Federation of Afro-American Women and the National League of Colored Women merged to form the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC). The two leading founders were Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin and Mary Church Terrell.
Other distinguished leaders present at this first meeting included Harriet Tubman, Margaret Murray Washington, Frances E. W. Harper, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Eliza Ann Gardner. At their first meeting the motto “Lifting as We Climb” was adopted using Terrell’s words:
“And so, lifting as we climb, onward and upward we go, struggling and striving, and hoping that the buds and blossoms of our desires will burst into glorious fruition 'ere long. With courage, born of success achieved in the past, with a keen sense of the responsibility which we shall continue to assume, we look forward to a future large with promise and hope. Seeking no favors because of our color, nor patronage because of our needs, we knock at the bar of justice, asking an equal chance.”
By 1916, the NACWC had more than 300 registered clubs across the nation and a membership of 100,000. They would address lynching and segregation, as well as universal suffrage for black men and women.
In Kentucky, the first NACWC chapter was organized in 1903. By 1935, it had grown to 112 clubs across the state and approximately 2,500 members, making Kentucky's chapter the second largest among the 21 states reporting NACWC membership.
The National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs continues today, and still promotes service to community.
Josephine Ruffin and Mary Terrell were also involved (with W.E.B. DuBois) in the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), incorporated in 1911. The association's charter expressed its mission:
"To promote equality of rights and eradicate caste or race prejudice among citizens of the United States; to advance the interest of colored citizens; to secure for them impartial suffrage; and to increase their opportunities for securing justice in the courts, education for their children, employment according to their ability, and complete equality before the law."
Though American women celebrate Aug. 26, 2020, as the centennial of women’s right to vote, failure to enforce the 19th Amendment after 1920 continued to deprive voting rights from African American women in the segregated south.
Forty-five more years would pass before the 1965 Voting Rights Act affirmed — and enforced — their legal right to vote.
A showcase of African American suffragists will be held at the Paul Sawyier Public Library (River Room) on Aug. 21 beginning at 1 p.m. and concluding with a film featuring Harriet Tubman at 3 p.m. The public is invited to participate in celebrating the centennial of women’s right to vote and learning more about these courageous pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.