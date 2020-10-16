If you drive by St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (next to the Game Farm), you will see colored lights illuminating the church’s Memorial Garden.
At first glance, you may think that these are Christmas lights, but this display was designed to offer a place for the community to visit, meditate and enjoy during this difficult time that people are going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is St. Paul’s hope that your spirits will be lifted at a time that we all need a little light in our lives.
Please take time to visit the garden. It can viewed from the parking lot or visitors can walk into the garden and sit on the benches to meditate.
The green-lighted fountainhead in the center is in remembrance of those whom we have lost due to the coronavirus. Green can also represent restoration and resurrection. The 6-foot white candle and red flame signifies hope, peace, joy and love. The blue lights on the shrubs symbolize heaven, eternity and truth.
This feature will remain on display through the winter months for the community to visit. The lights will be turned on at dusk and glow for four hours each evening.
