“A Raisin in the Sun” tell the story of the Youngers, a Black family who looked to leave inner city Chicago’s south side in the 1950s and move to the white suburbs to fulfill their dream and make a better life for their children and grandchildren.
The proposed move of course creates controversy both in the family and the white suburban neighborhood where they plan to move.
“A Raisin in the Sun” is a play written by a 27-year-old young Black woman Lorraine Hansberry and tells the story of her own families fight against a racially restrictive law used to keep Black people out of an all-white Chicago neighborhood.
Carl Augustus Hansberry, Lorraine’s father, won the lawsuit striking the racist covenant. Though Lorraine Hansberry said her father’s legal battle and “American Racism helped killed him,” the Youngers in "Raisin," like Hansberry, shared the hopes and dreams of Black people to be respected and free.
Lorraine Hansberry completed "Raisin" in 1957 — when she was 27 — and later was successful in bringing it to Broadway in 1959. Raisin was the first play presented on Broadway by a Black female. Hansberry, at the age of 29, won the New York Critics Circle Award making her the youngest person ever to win the award as well as the first Black person.
“A Raisin in the Sun” was translated into 35 languages as Lorraine Hansberry’s fame grew and made her an immediate leader in the Black community. The noted writer and activist, James Baldwin, set up a meeting between Hansberry, other Black leaders, and then Attorney General, Robert F. Kennedy in 1963, to have Hansberry call on Kennedy to make a moral commitment on racism and civil rights.
The meeting is recounted in Baldwin’s film, “I Am Not Your Negro” — the Grand will be showing the film during this year’s Juneteenth event — where Baldwin says Hansberry ended with “Thank You, Mr. Attorney General” and walked out. In 1963, Lorraine Hansberry was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died a year later at the age of 34.
“A Raisin in the Sun” finds the National Players return to the Grand continuing a long-term theatrical partnership. The Players, located in Olney, Maryland, are composed of young (20s) aspiring actors who do everything needed from load in, sound and lights, as well as act.
Past Players Companies have performed “the Great Gatsby,” “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Julius Caesar,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Grand.
But, where "To Kill a Mockingbird" saw Calpurnia portrayed by a White female, “Raisin in the Sun,” is performed by an almost totally Black cast. The entire Younger family and connections are Black actors. Only the neighborhood associations spokesman trying to persuade the Younger family not to move there is White.
Melanie Lawrence plays Ruth Younger, Walter’s wife who wants their son, Travis to have a yard to play in and the dream of a better life. Ms. Lawrence grew up in Washington, D.C., received her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from Temple University in Philadelphia. She and the entire "Raisin" cast fully recognize the importance of "Raisin’s" story as a statement about racism and equality for Black Americans.
"Raisin" will be performed at 7:30 p.m., March 15 at the Grand Theatre. Ticket prices are $20/$25/$30. Purchase tickets online at thegrandky.com or contact the ticket office Monday through Friday at 502-352-7469.
A noon school matinee on March 15 for students will also be presented. Please contact the ticket office or Anne Taylor Renshaw at 502-320-1074 for additional information.
