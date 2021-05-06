A Towering Task.png

The U.S. Peace Corps continues to be a viable experiential opportunity for many people in the U.S. and worldwide.

The documentary "A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps," by Alana de Joseph, gives a very interesting and informative history of the program. Cultural sensitivity is something that is sorely lacking in our country, and an immersion experience in the U.S. Peace Corps is an excellent way for people to gain insight and respect for people from other countries, and vice-versa.

If you ask the majority of returned Peace Corps volunteers about their experiences, most would say that they learned a great deal about themselves and the U.S. in the process of helping others.

Learning the proverbial lesson "we are more alike than different," is a take away that can promote global awareness and personal growth both at home and abroad.

Returned Peace Corps volunteers will be on hand after the movie to answer questions and share experiences for those who are interested.

COVID compliance is required. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

For more information on the Peace Corps., visit www.peacecorps.gov. To watch a interview with Alana de Joseph and other Peace Corps leaders, visit www.globalconnectionstelevision.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription