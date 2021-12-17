Unknown to many, Kentucky State University in Frankfort has its very own river cruise. 

Owned by the school and funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky River Thorobred is an educational and research houseboat that offers 90-minute rides on the Kentucky River. Students and members of the public can ride along at no charge.

River cruise

A couple takes a selfie as The Kentucky River Thorobred docks Oct. 16, after one of the tours on the Kentucky River. (Photo by Erion Smith)

The Kentucky River Thorobred has been in use for a number of years as a floating laboratory and classroom for Kentucky State University students, local and regional school students and to the public, offering special educational programs and general-interest public programs on topics like water quality, fish and water stewardship.

Singing Bridge

The Singing Bridge received its nickname from the humming noise that comes from it when cars are driving over it. (Photo by Erion Smith)

Ed Wilcox, watershed research and Extension associate with KSU, said the public programs focus on the natural and cultural history of the river, with content taken from books like “The Kentucky” by Thomas D. Clark, “The Kentucky River” by William E. Ellis and “Kentucky River Development: The Commonwealth’s Waterway” by Leland R. Johnson and Charles E. Parrish. In addition, Wilcox said, the program uses information from the Kentucky River Authority, the Frankfort City Museum and the Kentucky History Museum.

Though tours have ceased for the season — they’ll restart in June — a recent tour provided an autumn view of the Kentucky River and its banks.

Erion Smith is a journalism major at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. She may be reached at erion.smith@kysu.edu.

