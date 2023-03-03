ABBA Mania has been called the World’s Best ABBA tribute band. Made up of a group of seven great Canadian musicians, ABBA Mania arrives from Ontario, Canada, to perform 21 ABBA hits in ABBA musical fashion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Theatre.
ABBA Mania presents ABBA’s music with all the flair of costume changes, choreography and their big sound, creating the magic and excitement of the original ABBA.
John Stevens has been with ABBA Mania for 18 years, touring all over the world performing 200 concerts a year. Stevens arranges all of the songs to perfection and recreates the lead role of Bjorn. Monica Tietz has been the lead in the ABBA Mania production and plays Anni-Frid. Matthew Whale is a classically trained pianist and plays Benny. Angela Seeger, whose voice is so powerful that she has also done Janis Joplin and Adele, performs as Agnetha.
The Toronto Sun has called the ABBA Mania show “Vocally and musically superb.” The Globe and Mail called it “Truly a great show.” Hubert O’Hearn of Canada’s Chronicle Journal wrote in a letter addressed to Bjorn and Benny, entitled “Memo to the Rock Star,” “Best yet! All I ask is for five new ABBA songs and send them directly to a band called ABBA Mania."
At press time, the show is essentially a sellout. For additional information or to sign up for the wait list, go to thegrandky.com or contact the ticket office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 502-352-7469.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theater featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
