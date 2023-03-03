abba portrait copy.jpg

ABBA Mania will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Theatre. (Image provided)

ABBA Mania has been called the World’s Best ABBA tribute band. Made up of a group of seven great Canadian musicians, ABBA Mania arrives from Ontario, Canada, to perform 21 ABBA hits in ABBA musical fashion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Theatre.

ABBA Mania presents ABBA’s music with all the flair of costume changes, choreography and their big sound, creating the magic and excitement of the original ABBA.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription