Award-winning recording artist Chris Golden will be appearing at Graefenburg Christian Church for its annual homecoming and anniversary services on Sunday.
Earlier this year, Golden was named the Inspirational Country Music Association Entertainer of The Year. In 2018, he was honored as the Absolutely Gospel Music Country Gospel Artist of the Year and the International Country Gospel Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year. Golden has also had numerous Top 5 songs, including “Less of Me” and “A Different Light,” on the Cashbox charts.
Golden’s latest CD project, “Grateful” includes the title cut along with popular songs “Your Son,” “Thank You Lord for This Day” and “It’s a God Thing.” Young and old alike enjoy Golden’s concerts as he combines many of his original songs, covers and old hymns for an exciting yet worshipful celebration.
Golden has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and at Dollywood. He’s also been a featured guest on the TV shows Huckabee and Larry’s Country Diner.
Before embarking on his solo career, Golden spent 17 years as a member of The Oak Ridge Boys’ band, playing the drums along with several other instruments. He also served stints with Restless Heart, Alabama and his family group, The Goldens. He is the son of William Lee Golden, the longtime baritone for The Oak Ridge Boys.
Golden will be singing during the 11 a.m. worship service and, after a potluck dinner, will present a homecoming concert at 1:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be received during the afternoon concert.
Graefenburg Christian Church is located at 5900 Louisville Road in Frankfort, near the Shelby-Franklin county line.