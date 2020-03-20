People living in urban areas might not think they have the space to garden, but that is not the case. A University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service publication, ID-248: "Gardening in Small Spaces," shows you how you can garden in a small area.
Besides space, an issue that may limit gardening is sunlight. Most vegetables require full sun, meaning six or more hours of direct sunlight each day. If you have an open yard free of tall trees or a south-facing sunny patio, you should have sufficient light. If you only get four hours or so of light, try lettuce, spinach and radishes for the spring garden, or Swiss chard, cucumbers or winter squash for the summer garden.
Gardening with limited space is best done in raised beds in the yard or containers for the patio. Beds can be made of many materials such as wood, plastic, vinyl or concrete blocks. Kill or cover any existing grass within the bed area and add 6 to 8 inches of amended soil. Amended soil includes 25% garden soil and 75% organic matter such as a mixture of peat, humus and compost. Little fertilizer should be needed if the mix contains at least 25% compost.
For patio gardening, use pots or other containers to grow vegetables. These containers should be filled with potting soil, not garden soil. Use containers large enough to provide soil for good plant root growth. Plants in containers will need occasional fertilizer. Consult the fertilizer label for specific instructions.
Larger pots will need less frequent watering than small pots, although container vegetables may need water once a day in the heat of summer. Make sure there are drainage holes to allow excess water to escape the pot. A five-gallon bucket is the perfect size for a tomato, while a 10-inch pot will hold a hot pepper plant.
Straw bales can also be used as temporary raised beds. Straw bale gardens are inexpensive to set up and suited for locations with limited space. The bales do require 2-3 weeks of conditioning before installing plants. This usually requires soaking the straw bales for 10 days and adding fertilizer throughout the period.
For about $10, you can try out different spots for raised beds, either in the yard or on a patio. I’ve been successful growing tomatoes, beans, melons, peppers and herbs. For more details on straw bale gardening, Clemson University has an easy to follow steps at: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/straw-bale-gardening/.
Gardening isn’t an activity for those with lots of space. We can find a place to plant in any situation, which can provide not only food, but much need stress relief. If you have any questions about starting your own garden, feel free to contact the Franklin County Extension Office at 502-695-9035 or franklin.ext@uky.edu.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status or physical or mental disability.
Adam J. Leonberger is a Franklin County Extension Agent for Horticulture. He can be reached at adam.leonberger@uky.edu.
