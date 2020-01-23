Sadie is a lab mix who was born in March 2019. Sadie graduated from puppy preschool (with flying colors, she'd like you to know) and knows several commands. She's a spunky girl with lots of energy, but is also very affectionate and quick to smile. Her previous owners said she is potty trained. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard, and with a family or person who is active. This girl is ready to go! If you would like to visit Sadie, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org. (Photo submitted)