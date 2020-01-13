Willie is a basset hound mix who was born in August 2019. Willie is such a catch! He’s the sweetest little pupper in all the land. If his short little speckled legs don’t steal your heart, his cuddles surely will!
Willie will need some help with house-breaking and learning all about the world in order to become a good canine citizen, but if you’re up for the job you’ll have a friend for life.
If you would like to meet Willie or learn more about adopting him, please contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or visit www.lifehouse4animals.org.