Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, strives to promote teacher education, altruistic projects, and also sponsors scholarships for those who are interested in the teaching profession.

Kentucky Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa in Frankfort presents a scholarship each year named in honor of charter member, Jennie Ann Whitaker, to a high school senior who plans to major in education.

Applications are available in the counselors' offices of Franklin County High School, Western Hills High School, Frankfort High School, The Frankfort Christian Academy and Woodford County High School.

The application is available online at https://sites.google.com/franklin.kyschools.us/kychichapter/scholarships.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription