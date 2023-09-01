England born Olivia Newton-John became one of the America’s and the World’s most successful and beloved actors and musical performers selling over 100 million records globally in her career. But beyond pure music, her 1978 role as Sandy in the movie “Grease” and two duets with John Travolta, “You’re the one that I Want” and “Summer Nights” catapulted the movie to the then all highest grossing musical and made Newton-John forever a huge star.
Her career continued with “Physical,” the film “Xanadu” and three-year residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
Olivia Newton-John’s gigantic success could not protect her from three bouts of cancer beginning with breast, then metastasizing leading to her death Aug. 8, 2021.
Shortly after her death, Grand Theatre President Bill Cull attended a September Arts Conference in Ohio where he learned that Chicagoan, Annie Aiello, had already put together a tribute show with an agent that has booked numerous shows at the Grand, was ready to announce, “Always Olivia.” The Grand team picked “Always Olivia” for its 2023-24 season. The show will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.
In an interview, Annie Aiello said her parents gave her the “Have You Ever Been Mellow” album when she was 7 years old and she was immediately captivated by the icon and began modeling her voice and nuances of Olivia after seeing and meeting her idol at two performances a few years ago.
“Always Olivia” went on tour last fall and has been nominated by the National Independent Artist’s prestigious “Josie Music Award for 2023’s Best New Tribute Artist.”
At press time there are good seats still available through the Grand Theatre Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 502-352-7469 and online at thegranky.com. Ticket prices range from $25-$45.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational, and civic events.
