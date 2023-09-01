ONJ Logo and Photo Square.jpeg

“Always Olivia” — Olivia Newton John as performed by Annie Aiello — will be performed live at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. (Image provided)

England born Olivia Newton-John became one of the America’s and the World’s most successful and beloved actors and musical performers selling over 100 million records globally in her career. But beyond pure music, her 1978 role as Sandy in the movie “Grease” and two duets with John Travolta, “You’re the one that I Want” and “Summer Nights” catapulted the movie to the then all highest grossing musical and made Newton-John forever a huge star.

Her career continued with “Physical,” the film “Xanadu” and three-year residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Always Olivia Still 4 no logo_2.jpeg

