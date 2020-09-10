091120_PetOfTheWeek_Socks_submitted.jpg

Socks is an 8-year-old mixed breed who came to L.I.F.E. House for Animals when her previous owner was no longer able to care for her. Socks is a wonderful girl! She is very friendly and affectionate, well-mannered and knows how to sit. She always seems to have a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. She still has plenty of energy for walks, but would also enjoy evenings at home. To learn more about adopting Socks, contact the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals at 502-875-3436 or lifehousefrankfort@gmail.com. (Photo submitted)

