Victoryous birthday.jpg

Victoryous celebrates being 17 years old on Thursday, Jan. 26. She is wished a very happy birthday by her family. She is a junior at Franklin County High School where she plays saxophone in the band and is a member of the Flyer Bowling Team. Happy birthday and much love!

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription