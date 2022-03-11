Area seniors learned a variety of life hacks during Senior Life Skills Day Tuesday at Buck Run Baptist Church. Seniors from Frankfort, Western Hills and Franklin County high schools participated in the one-day event. 

There were 12 breakout sessions, which included presentations by the Kentucky Bar Association, Families Against Deadly Drugs, Ampersand Center and more. 

Session topics included finance, car care, basic home repairs, voter registration, sewing, personal safety, active shooter response, Senior Feud, first aid, budgeting, roommates and mental health.

