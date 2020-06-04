Larry and Mary Arnett will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 7. They were married on June 7, 1970, at the home of Larry’s parents, Melvin and Beatrice Arnett, near Oneida in Clay County.
Mary is the daughter of Ed and Mabel Hensley who were present at the wedding along with extended families, neighbors and friends. While growing up only 10 miles apart, they met while attending Eastern Kentucky University.
They have been blessed with two children, Jeff and Heather; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Allyson and William.
Larry retired from military service with the U.S. Army and Kentucky National Guard and also public service with Kentucky state government.
Mary retired as an elementary school teacher at Capital Day School. One of her many successful students is currently serving as Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear.
A planned celebration with the entire family at a getaway in Hilton Head was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but all hope to arrange another opportunity in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.