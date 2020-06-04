Larry & Mary Arnett.jpg

Mary and Larry Arnett (Photo submitted)

Larry and Mary Arnett will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 7. They were married on June 7, 1970, at the home of Larry’s parents, Melvin and Beatrice Arnett, near Oneida in Clay County.

Mary is the daughter of Ed and Mabel Hensley who were present at the wedding along with extended families, neighbors and friends. While growing up only 10 miles apart, they met while attending Eastern Kentucky University.

They have been blessed with two children, Jeff and Heather; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Allyson and William.

Larry retired from military service with the U.S. Army and Kentucky National Guard and also public service with Kentucky state government.

Mary retired as an elementary school teacher at Capital Day School. One of her many successful students is currently serving as Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear.

A planned celebration with the entire family at a getaway in Hilton Head was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but all hope to arrange another opportunity in the near future.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription