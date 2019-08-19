Steven Luxenberg, author of “Separate: The Story of Plessy vs. Ferguson” and associate editor of The Washington Post, will speak at the Kentucky Historical Society about the implications of the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court case.
Luxenberg will discuss the ruling, which allowed for racial segregation at public facilities that provided equal accommodations, reinforced state segregation laws and made “separate but equal” the law of the land. During the lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, he will also discuss Kentucky connections to the case.
The lone dissenting justice was Kentuckian John Marshall Harlan, who wrote, “Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law.” His stance earned him the nickname “The Great Dissenter.”
The cost of the program, which includes a buffet lunch, is $35 for nonmembers and $30 for KHS members. To make reservations, call 502-782-8118 by Aug. 30.
