Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St., will host “Kentucky Voices: An Evening of Kentucky Authors and Artists” from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Featured authors and artists include: Gurney Norman, “Allegience;” Bernard Clay, “English Lit” (poetry); Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, nature prints; Thomas Kiffmeyer, “Reformers to Radicals;” Crystal Wilkinson, “The Birds of Opulence;” and Dan and Judy Dourson, “Wildflowers and Ferns of the Red River Gorge.”
Authors will have books on hand for purchase and signings.
The event is a benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee and includes a wine and cheese reception. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 or free with a new or renewed KCC membership of $40.
For more information, call 502-209-9659 or register online.