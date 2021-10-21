BelaAbby_-_Promo2PhotoCreditJimMcGuire.jpg

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will perform at the Grand Theatre Oct. 30. (Photo submitted)

The Grand Theatre presents the world’s premiere banjo duo, the husband-wife team of Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn Oct. 30. Fleck’s new album, “My Bluegrass Heart” just released.

In a remarkable career that has seen him win 15 GRAMMY awards, Bela Fleck has destroyed musical barriers. Not content to confine the banjo to Bluegrass and folk music, Fleck has used the humble instrument to re-interpret genres as varied as jazz, World, pop and rock music.

Béla and Abigail Washburn are banjo’s first family and won the Best Folk Album GRAMMY for their 2016 collaboration.

Abigail Washburn is a singer-songwriter who performs in the old-time clawhammer banjo style. Her musical partners have included Kentucky’s own Ben Sollee, in a 2008 album, Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet. Washburn has an appreciation of Chinese culture — and is fluent in language — and has recorded songs backed by traditional Mongolian throat singing.

With one eye on using the banjo to showcase America’s rich heritage and the other pulling the noble instrument from its most familiar arena into new and unique realms, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn won a GRAMMY for their acclaimed, self-titled debut for Best Folk Album in 2016.

Fleck and Washburn met at a square dance and began playing music together a dozen years ago, beginning with the Sparrow Quartet. They married shortly thereafter and became parents to a cute little tot.

They’ve been touring the globe as a duo for years, almost nonstop but for each other’s performances with various other musical iterations: Béla with the likes of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Chick Corea and Chris Thile, among many others, and Abigail with Wu Fei (a master of the ancient 21-string Chinese zither), The Wu-Force and Uncle Earl.

On Sept. 10, Bela Fleck released his new album, “My Bluegrass Heart,” which reinforces his status as the world’s premier banjo virtuoso and celebrated musical adventurer, a status he and Abigail share as the King and Queen of Banjo.

Out of concern for our staff, artists, volunteers and patrons, The Grand Theatre requires proof of full COVID vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID PCR test administered by a healthcare professional to enter the building.

Masks are required for all staff and patrons. If you do not feel well, please stay home.

By entering the venue, you assume all the risks associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, you release the Grand Theatre from all liability associated with COVID-19.

Expree Credit Union sponsors the Fleck-Washburn show.

At press time only a few tickets are available for Béla and Abigail’s show on Oct. 30. Contact the ticket office at 502-352-7469 to check availability.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc.

The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

