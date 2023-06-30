Orlando Brown House July 4 2002 (Bill Jr).jpeg

Independence Day Celebration: A large crowd gathers in the back of the Orlando Brown House on July 4, 2002. There was a pie-making contest, ice cream-eating contest and other patriotic activities that day. Thanks for the memories. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

