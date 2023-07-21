PW= FranklinCo Horse Show Aug 1965.jpg

Riders take off in a frantic gallop as they race around the ring at the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show in August 1965. Hope everyone enjoyed the fair this week. (Photo by Paul Weddle, courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

