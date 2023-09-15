Glasgow Pilots (Aviation Day 2000) Bill Jr (BW).jpg

This photo of Jim Glasgow, seated, and his son, James Glasgow, standing, was taken during Aviation Day in 2000. After a four-year hiatus, Aviation Day returns from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Capital City Airport. The event will feature an airshow, historic air and vehicle displays, and airplane rides. Hope you can attend. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

