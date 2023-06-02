John Jacob Niles- Cap Expo 1974 (Bill Jr).jpeg

American Folk singer John Jacob Niles played and sang at the Capital Expo festival in 1974. He was a folklorist and composer born April 28, 1892, and died March 1, 1980, at Boothill Farm near Lexington. The Capital Expo was started in 1973 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary today after several years of not being scheduled. Hope to see you there! (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

