Civil War Encamp May 1992 (Bill Jr).jpeg

Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. It was originally know as Decoration Day and begun shortly after the Civil War. This image of a Civil War encampment was taken on the Capitol grounds in May 1992. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription