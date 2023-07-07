Feature Publications (East Main and High) P Weddle.jpg

Feature Publications, was located the corner of East Main and High streets. It opened in 1952, and was owned by Farnham Dudgeon, Gould Dudgeon and Frank Dailey. Farnham Dudgeon was president of Frankfort Rotary Club in 1962 and was Frankfort mayor in 1967. The Frankfort Civic Center was later named in honor of Farnham Dudgeon. He was a great contributor to our community. (Photo by Paul Weddle, courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription