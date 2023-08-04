FHS 73 (Latin Grp Citizens 71 YB) Bill Sr..jpg

FHS Senatus Populusque Romanus (Latin Club) 1971: In this Citizens Group photo is from left, first row, M.P. Elliston, A. Phillips, S. Corbin, D.A. Doll, S.L. Johnson, M. Johnson and A. Harris; second row, P. Shepherd, T. Mills, M. Adams, M.S. Wingate, P. Barnard, B. Roach and C. Ramsey; third row, E. Sowers, C. Lynch, E. Riddle, L. Roberts and P. Oberst; back row, S. Dungan, G. Kring, J. Pearman, M. Penn, T. Duncan, and D. Townsend. All the students pictured were members of the Class of 1973. The Latin Club was sponsored by Mrs. Betsy Dodd. The class is celebrating its 50th reunion this weekend in Frankfort. Great memories. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Sr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

