University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is all smiles as he and the 1980 UofL NCAA champs were welcomed to a ceremony at the Capitol in March 1980. With Crum is Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. and First Lady Phyllis Brown. Crum also led UofL to the National Championship in 1986. Crum died on May 9 at the age of 86. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

