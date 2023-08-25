FHS 1967 Swimmers.jpeg

Frankfort High School swimmers, from left: Hugh Archer, Hank Thompson (Captain), and Ronnie Penn, receive direction from coach Dave Montgomery, a junior at Kentucky State College, during swim practice in 1967. The team returned that year, after many years of inactivity. Standing are, from left, Laura Williams, Kathy Williams, Cindy Perkins and Ann Thompson. Diane Schorr, a faculty member at FHS, also coached the swimmers. The swimmers practiced each day after school, competed against various teams across the state and participated in the state meet. (Photo via 1967 Capitolian, courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription