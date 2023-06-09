FHS Grad 1973 (Danny Eddins) (Bill Sr).jpg

FHS 1973 graduation: Danny Eddins is all smiles as he receives his diploma from Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent James Pack on June 1, 1973, during the 82nd commencement ceremony. The 132nd commencement ceremony took place Friday night at F.D. Wilkinson Gym with 80 graduates. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Sr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

